Events | Lack of visitors at the Lego fair in Helsinki – Last year’s crowd rush was not repeated

Helsinki The number of visitors to the Lego trade fair organized in Messukeskus dropped by half from a year ago.

Last year there were more than 20,000 visitors, even though ticket sales had to be stopped during the first day. This year, the number of visitors to the two-day event will be slightly less than 10,000, estimates the event manager of Pii Poo, which is responsible for organizing the event Timo Ranto.

Pii Poo is a Finnish organizer of Lego events and retailer of Lego products.

The goal for this year was 25,000 visitors. So we quickly fell short of the goal.

The event started on Saturday and will continue until Sunday.

Last in the crowd rush surprised the event organizer. Fair got at that time, there was a lot of criticism that the audience had not been prepared well enough. The event was described as chaos.

This year, the event area was doubled compared to the previous year.

“There has been no negative feedback this year. There have been compliments on the fact that there is space,” says Ranto.

Ranto considers this year’s result very bad. The Lego event in Helsinki is also a big financial investment for the company.

“After last year’s rush, expectations were high.”

The beach thinks that last year’s crowd may affect the drastic drop in the number of visitors.

He suspects that the fact that the time of the event was brought forward may also have an effect. Last year, the fair was organized only at the turn of September and October.

Ranto cannot yet say how a lower number of visitors will affect the future. However, the intention is to continue organizing events.