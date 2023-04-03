Monday, April 3, 2023
Events | Kalle Keskinen's Loud n' Live Promotions paid off its Teosto debt

April 3, 2023
According to promoter Kalle Keskinen, the market has returned to normal after the difficult corona period.

Concert and festival organizer Loud n’ Live Promotions announces that it has fulfilled all its obligations to Teosto. With this, the company’s music usage agreement has entered into force again.

Teosto Licensing Director Markus Kaarto confirm that the debts have now been paid.

HS reports A week and a half ago from Teosto’s receipts. According to Teosto, at that time Loud n’ Live Promotions’ payments have been late for several tours and individual concerts. These include, among others Diandra Summer together -, Danny 80-, and Once in December -tours.

Promoter Kalle Keskinen according to last summer, more festivals and different events were organized than ever before. Now, according to him, the market has returned to normal, when companies that took too big risks have collapsed.

In the press release, he predicts that the coming summer will be “the best possible” since 2019.

In the coming summer, Loud n’ Live Promotions will organize, among other things, Seinäjoki Vauhtiajoti, which will be 20 years old, Radio Nova Festival, Saaristo Festival, Dowtown Calling Festival, In The Park concerts in Kaisaniemi park and Tapiola Festival in Espoo.

