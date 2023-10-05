Among the events a Rome worth mentioning is the festival Rom-E on sustainability, now in its third edition, which takes place over the days from 6 to 8 October 2023 in various areas of the city centre, including Piazza Mignanelli, Largo dei Lombardi in Via del Corso, Viale delle Magnolie in Villa Borghese and Ponte Milvio.

This event, also sponsored by Roma Capitale, aims to celebrate innovations in the green field and the themes of ecological transition between talks, events and dedicated stands.

Events in Rome, Rom-E 2023 program

Rom-E will be the key event scheduled for 7 and 8 October in Rome. The event starts on October 6, 2023 with a conference on sustainability Rom-E Talk”, where the protagonists of the automotive sector will share their testimonies on topics such as the energy of tomorrow, the mobility transition, young people and the environment, sport and sustainability. The moderator will be Andrea Brambilla, director of the Auto newspaper, at the House of Cinema (Villa Borghese) with the participation of Ivan Zazzaroni (Director of Corriere dello Sport-Stadio), together with the television presenter Roberta Lanfranchi.

Roma-E is scheduled from 6 to 8 October in the center of Rome

The 7 and 8 October 2023the event continues with a wide exposure dedicated to sustainability in downtown Rome. Companies committed to green present their initiatives and solutions relating to the environmental transition. During Roma-E it is also possible to try the vehicles displayed in Piazza Bucharest, with i test drive which can be booked for free.

COMPLETE PROGRAM

ROM-E EVENT

6 OCTOBER 2023

TALK, HOUSE OF CINEMA, VILLA BORGHESE

The energy of tomorrow | The mobility transition | Young people and the environment | Sport and sustainability

7-8 OCTOBER 2023

VILLA BORGHESE | PIAZZA MIGNANELLI | LARGO DEI LOMBARDI | MILVIO BRIDGE

Stroll through the historic center, visit the stands, try the products and find out up close which companies will lead you into the green future. News Test drives, demonstrations and entertainment for the little ones.

Official website of the event

Rom-E is sponsored by Ministry of the Environment and from Rome capital city, with the support of various departments. The event is also sponsored byLa Sapienza University of Rome and from Earth Day.

Cars and new models to try at the Rome event

Numerous car manufacturers are participating in the 2023 edition with their new models that can be tested on the road: Citroen, DR Automobiles, Fiat, Jaguar – Land Rover, Kia, Koelliker, Toyota.

Kolliker is the importer of Mitsubishi, KGM, Aiways, Karma, Maxus, Seres and Weltmeister.

On the occasion of Rom-E it is possible to test the new Fiat 600e on the streets of central Rome

Photo credit: ALGIRDAS MILASAUSKAS

