Chihuahua.- Two years after the murder of fathers Joaquín Mora “Morita” and Javier Campos “El Gallo”, in Cerocahui, the coordinator of the Ibero Citizen Security Program, Ernesto López Portillo, called for a change in the security, justice and social attitude, at the same time he regretted that the incident continues with impunity.

The coordinator of the aforementioned program resorted to the concept of “civilizational tearing” that is experienced in Mexico; that is, a “humanitarian crisis where victims pile up and at least 20 disappearances are reported per day,” which leads to a point where citizens normalize violence, even homicidal violence, due to “saturation, tolerance and even impunity.” “.

Added to this is the passage of time that contributes to forgetting. “Time, plus the sum of cases of violence, has saturated us as a society. One is seeing just one scandal and not finishing seeing it when there is already another, which before was exceptional,” he explained.

For the jurist, it is important to continue making the murder of the two religious people visible, due to its symbolic significance. “The life of every person has the same intrinsic value; however, the two Jesuits represented an effort of hope, as well as a refuge for their community, a kind of moral reserve.”

Fathers Joaquín Mora, 80, and Javier Campos, 79, dedicated more than 50 years of their lives to serving the Rarámuri community. They were murdered – along with the tourist guide Pedro Heliodoro Palma – inside the church of Cerocahui, Urique, in the Sierra Tarahumara of Chihuahua, on June 20, 2022.

Attacking people who represent something that goes beyond personal commitment, who have a commitment in favor of groups, implies “much greater damage.” And forgetting it represents a greater cost for society, “not only for the Jesuits or for the people affected by their absence in the Cerocahui community, but for the entire society,” according to López Portillo. The seriousness lies in the fact that, with deaths of this type, “leadership in favor of peace is lost.”

The head of the Sinaloa cartel in Urique, José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco”, was identified as allegedly responsible for the murder of the two priests and was found dead on March 21, 2023, in Choix, Sinaloa.

After his death, there are no official public sources that inform what happened next in the case. Almost no one does the procedural follow-up of events like these, the researcher lamented.

What would have to happen for atrocities like Cerocahui to be cause for mass censorship? the academic asked. So that as civil society we go out into the streets and condemn them as many times as necessary.

The outlook for change with the arrival of Claudia Sheinbaum’s new government is the same, in his opinion, until a demand for justice grows. “If social traction is not ignited to make a massive, systematic and intense condemnation,” everything will remain only political promises.

The academic López Portillo explained the murder of the two Jesuits in the context of a country with a significant increase in violence, with a collapsed penal system, such as Mexico, in which the cost of homicide is “very low” because “it is almost impossible that you be convicted of intentional homicide.”

The issue that worries him is that, in the future, social and political fatigue will explode and the path of the democratic rule of law will no longer be followed, but rather a severe authoritarianism with social support, in which the presumption of innocence or the Constitution to reduce the crime rate, such as the case of El Salvador with President Nayib Bukele, where megaprisons were saturated.

Beyond that, to achieve a change in issues like Cerocahui, it is necessary to modify the security policy, justice and also the social attitude, concluded the independent specialist in citizen security, who highlighted the effort made by the Jesuits, by just like other churches, social movements and groups to raise their voices and say “enough is enough.”