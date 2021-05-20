Events HS data: Government disputes transaction customer restrictions, official proposal would remove customer volume rules completely from basic areas

The passage of the official proposal taken over by HS is not at all certain. Many governing parties would also like to open up more events in proliferation areas.

On the board there is controversy over easing customer restrictions on events.

Ministers are currently discussing what kind of recommendations the government will make to regional authorities and municipalities about organizing events.

The basis for the negotiations is a draft of a new action plan for the so-called hybrid strategy made by officials, which has played a key role in Finland’s fight against the coronary virus.

HS: n in the draft, the customer volume restrictions on transactions would be completely removed in the baseline areas. According to the draft, strict restrictions would still apply to the areas of the spread phase.

In the baseline areas, the change would be significant, as the current action plan limits basic meetings to a maximum of 50 people. At safety intervals, events for more than 50 people are possible.

According to the draft, “sufficient distances must be maintained by special arrangements” in indoor sports and recreational activities, such as gyms.

Public events can also be organized “by special arrangements at sufficient distances”.

Most of Finland’s hospital districts are at a basic level.

The draft according to the areas of the acceleration phase, events for more than ten people can be held indoors and public and private events for more than 50 people can be held outdoors. This would also apply to group hobbies and university student spaces.

Currently, the maximum recommended number of people for private events in the acceleration phase areas is 20 people. Indoor public events can have a maximum of ten people and outdoor events a maximum of 50 people. There may be more people at safety intervals.

In the draft ranges would still be subject to the strictest rules, but would also be slightly relaxed.

In the distribution area, public and private events could be organized for up to ten people and outdoors for up to 50 people.

At present, private events for more than ten people are not recommended and a maximum of ten people can attend public events with safety instructions.

Government instructions are recommendations that regional government authorities are not required to follow. So far, the regional authorities have complied quite extensively with the provisions on customer numbers in their regulations.

On the board the passage of the official presentation is not at all certain. At least it hardly gets tougher.

Minister for Family and Basic Services in charge of managing the corona situation Krista Kiuru (sd) It is known that the proposal of officials is also quite far-reaching, as the infection situation in Finland has still not fallen very low, especially in the areas of the spread phase.

A warning example is the chain of infection from the May Day brunch of a restaurant in Kokkola, as a result of which more than 40 people became infected. Due to the incident, Central Ostrobothnia instantly became the worst Corona region in Finland, even though before May Day its corona situation was one of the best in Europe.

Many of the governing parties preparing for the municipal elections, also wants to significantly reduce the restrictions on the areas of propagation and acceleration. It is said from the center that the presentation of the officials is too strict.

In addition to the hybrid strategy, the government parties will have to consider this week how they will react to the reform of the Communicable Diseases Act, which is being discussed in Parliament.

It states that, for example, indoor concerts, theater performances and gyms should have a safety distance of two meters between customers. According to the event industry, such a strict provision makes it profitable to organize events profitably.

According to the health authorities, it is difficult to guarantee health safety if the safety distance of two meters is removed. Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health Markus Lohi presented on wednesdaythat limit could be meters.

Dissemination phase in the region, growth is accelerating and cases are spreading to the population regionally or more widely. Tracing has also become more difficult. Often, the incidence rate is well over 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Currently, the distribution areas include the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, and Päijät and Kanta-Häme.

In the acceleration region, the epidemic is growing and the regional incidence of cases is higher than baseline. There are several local and regional infection chains in the area.

Currently, the acceleration areas include the hospital districts of South Karelia, Kymenlaakso and Pirkanmaa.

The baseline is defined so that the epidemic no longer grows and the incidence of infections is low.

In addition, those exposed in the area can be traced without the risk of further infections and there is no significant spread outside the known clusters of infections.