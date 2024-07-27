Events | Helsinki doesn’t get quiet around the concerts of the hit band – HS listed alternative spending tips for the weekend

Proceedings|When the giant concerts fill the Olympic Stadium, the rest of Helsinki offers jazz, jazz and folk music.

July on the last weekend, the attention of many Helsinki residents is focused on Coldplay’s concerts, but there are also several small festivals and events going on around the city.

We listed alternative spending tips for the weekend.

Jytäkesä Go-Go

Saturday from 2 pm in Suvilahti

To be organized in Suvilahti, Helsinki a two-day festival continues on Saturday. The program consists mostly of “key rock” and guitar bands. On Saturday, others will perform Litku KlemettiMaustatytöt, Piirpauke and Suistamo elektro.

Kori Jazz

Saturday from 16:00 to 22:00 in Hietaranta

Kori Jazz combines live music and street basketball. The event organized in Helsinki’s Hietaranta is free of charge and aims to make jazz more accessible. The public can sign up for basketball games or go see and listen to live music.

Helsinki Folk Festival

Saturday at 20:00 at Tenho Restobar and Sunday from 13:00 to 20:00 at Alppipuisto

Two-day Helsinki Folk Festival starts on Saturday evening at Tenho Restobar and continues with the park carnivals organized in Alppipuisto on Sunday. The program includes performances by folk music artists, group dances and jams. Admission to the event is free.

Ukrainian summer at the Hietsu pavilion

Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm and 7 pm in the Hietsu pavilion

It will take place at the Hietsu pavilion during the weekend concert series, which celebrates the artistic cooperation between Ukrainians and Finns. The program includes, among other things, choral music and classical piano repertoire. The event is organized by the Association of Ukrainians in Finland.

Little Italy Festival

Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Kansalaistor

For the weekend, the Colosseum bouncy castle went up on Kansalaistor for the weekend. Aimed at all ages event combines Italian food and music. Among other things, covers of Italian classic songs will be performed on stage.

The summer theaters of Puotila and Kivinokka

Several show times on Saturday and Sunday

There’s still time for the summer theater. Puotila’s summer theater is showing a story about an unlikely friendship A dog named Cat and comedy Relatively free. A classic musical will be shown in Kivinokka’s summer theater Fiddler on the Roof.

Anybody’s architecture: Vedenväki

Saturday and Sunday at 1, 3 and 5 pm in Capellanranta

Ismo Dance Company a dance piece has been designed in connection with the sculpture consisting of several stone balls located on the Capellanranta beach staircase. Alicja Kwaden Pars Pro Toto – sculpture is surrounded by music and sounds of nature three times a day, in addition to dancing.