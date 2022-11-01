Events | Eyewitness: The assistant who went on stage at the sex fair was “squirming drunk” – The organizer does not comment

According to the eyewitness, the woman’s behavior was reckless before going on stage.

Last The live porn performance that took place at the Sexhibition erotica fair held at the Cable Factory in Helsinki over the weekend has led to a criminal complaint being filed with the police.

In the situation, two professional performers have had sex with a volunteer from the audience on the fair stage. The situation has caused a lot of discussion on social media, for example, because the public has been worried about the assistant’s drunken state.

According to the eyewitness interviewed by HS, the woman was confused and apparently drunk before going on stage. The woman had been an enthusiastic volunteer and discussed going on stage with the orderlies, the eyewitness describes.

“The organizers wondered aloud whether the woman was too drunk to be an assistant, but they still let her into the back room,” says a woman who was there.

He had been sitting next to the assistant about half an hour before the show started.

Eyewitness according to her, the woman’s behavior before going on stage was reckless, and she, for example, hit her head on a high table and repeatedly asked her entourage where they were going for the night.

After going on stage, the woman seemed confident and happy with the eyewitness. During the act, however, he wobbled and couldn’t stay upright, so the performers put him in a lying position. Among other things, oral sex and intercourse took place on stage.

According to the eyewitness, the assistant seemed apathetic as the performance progressed and he had, for example, put on a shirt that the performer had taken off him earlier.

“When the assistant was helped to stand up, he wobbled for a while and almost fell backwards a couple of times. In that case, the male performer took the assistant on his shoulder and carried him off the stage,” says the eyewitness.

According to the organizers of the event, the part of the volunteer assistant from the audience was shortened in the performance and the person was removed from the stage at the request of the performer.

HS was aiming for on Tuesday, the producer of the fair Terhi Westerberg. On Tuesday evening, the organizer answered the request for an interview anonymously with an e-mail stating that the organizers do not comment on the case due to the privacy of the parties involved.

After this, HS sent questions to the organizers regarding whether the possible state of drunkenness of the woman who went on stage was checked and if such was found, whether there should have been a reaction to it.

The organizers were also asked if they were aware that, according to an eyewitness, the orderlies had discussed the woman’s state of intoxication before she was allowed on stage.

The organizers no longer responded to this message.