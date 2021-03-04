Lyon (Rhône), special correspondent.

It is a sad anniversary that artists, technicians and employees of the entertainment world were keen to commemorate on Thursday all over France: that of the closure of cultural places under epidemic pressure. In Lyon, gathered in front of the Halle Tony-Garnier, these monumental slaughterhouses transformed into a concert hall at the end of the 1980s, several hundred actors from the local cultural world demonstrated so as not to end up being sacrificed like cattle. “The first emergency today is the social emergency. Regardless of the date of reopening of artistic venues, the government must immediately commit ”, insists Antoine Galvani, member of the executive board of Snam-CGT (National Union of Musicians’ Unions of France CGT).

If intermittents benefit from a “blank year”, that is to say the maintenance of their rights until August 31, 2021, this safety net granted by the government is far from sufficient. “Those who had not succeeded in fulfilling the quota of hours to have intermittence received only 1,500 euros at best for the whole year. Women who have been on maternity leave or intermittent workers who have been on sick leave, especially for a long time, are not compensated. For that, you have to have worked 600 hours in the year… For them, there is no solution! “ denounces the union activist. “This is the fifth or sixth day of consultation that we have with the Ministry of Culture. We have the impression of being taken for a walk, that all the aid plans are directed towards the production structures ”, he adds.

For the extension of rights

On the employers’ side, we also seem to be aware that the priority of the moment is social. “We have been asking for months for a hiring aid plan and the extension of the white year beyond August 31, because there is an urgent need to protect employees”, says Muriel Guyon, General Secretary of Synavi (National Union of Performing Arts). “The aids that exist serve essentially to compensate for the absence of representations. But we would like there to be recognition of all the other actions that we take, particularly in terms of cultural mediation vis-à-vis the public such as in prisons, hospitals, social centers… ” she emphasizes. If the question of the reopening of cultural places is therefore not for the Synavi the most important demand in the period, its representative cannot help but note the lack of consistency and the unequal treatment with other sectors. . “The fact that the essential needs for the government consist in consuming rather than attending cultural places remains difficult to understand”, she points out.

A request for political intervention that goes beyond this period of sanitary protection. “There may be a domino effect of the closing of theaters when they reopen”, points out Marie Braun, musician and member of the Action culture Ain collective, who came with two of her comrades from the neighboring department. “Even those who had their intermittent hours extended until the end of August may have more difficulty maintaining them thereafter, since there will be a traffic jam at the broadcasting level. The adults risk eating the means, which risk eating the little ones. We do not yet know what the extent of the damage will be ”, she worries. In the meantime, she and her duo companion, Julie Garnier, continue to rehearse tirelessly, in the hope of quickly finding an audience. If they succeed in keeping the fire of creation intact, wear and tear nevertheless weighs on their morale. “For a year, we haven’t stopped working, but with the impression of pedaling without moving forward”, deplores Marie. A way to ward off this feeling or irrepressible desire to find a scene, even improvised, Julie takes over the sound system for a cover of HK. “We, what we want is to continue dancing! “ she sings, involving the other demonstrators in this melodious demand.