Events | Crowd rush at Messukeskus – Ticket sales for the Lego event were suspended

The organizer of the event was barked at on social media for having too many visitors and suspending ticket sales, but was also praised.

Helsinki The number of people at the Lego event held at Messukeskus on Saturday and Sunday surprised the organizers. The crowd got so big that the organizer completely stopped selling tickets on the spot on Sunday.

“Due to a larger than expected number of visitors, the event is sold out. You can enter normally with all advance tickets and wristbands already purchased. No admission tickets will be sold on the spot on Sunday,” said the website of Pii Poo, which organizes the event.

Pii Poo is a Finnish organizer of Lego events and retailer of Lego products.

Same information was already distributed on Saturday also on the event’s Facebook page:

“Unfortunately, the event’s ticket sales had to be stopped due to too many visitors. We apologize for what happened and for the inconvenience caused to the visitors,” the organizer announced.

A limited number of tickets were sold in advance on Saturday, and the online sale was already closed at 3 pm on Saturday.

The two-day “Lego building event” was scheduled to be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You could enter with advance tickets on Saturday and Sunday, but due to Saturday’s “chaos” overcrowding, tickets were no longer sold at the door.

HS did not reach Pii Poo’s representative for comment on Sunday.

The event On the Facebook page, many vented their disappointment.

“It’s a shame that too many tickets have been sold for the children’s event. There are long queues everywhere, you can’t move in the corridors. In Tungos, there is a big risk that children will get lost. And horrible for those moving around with baby carriages!” one visitor wrote.

Many commented that the event was organized in too small a space. The organizer was criticized for not having been able to assess the interest of the event correctly and to have reserved the Messukeskus’ large hall.

“Our family was about to run out of oxygen. There are also too few seats. Clear markings to the places would have made it easier to get around and maybe a bigger hall,” wrote one.

The event Hundreds of comments can be read on Facebook pages. Despite the congestion, the event was also well received.

“We spent five hours with the boy on Saturday. Today [sunnuntaina] we went again. The organizers had learned their lesson. It’s not the organizer’s fault if everyone wants to come to the event”, who traveled from Taipalsaari to Helsinki and stayed in Helsinki with his son Minna Rausku told over the phone.

Should the organizer have reserved a bigger space, as many who commented on the congestion criticized?

“Who of them [kävijämääristä] know in advance. Especially after the corona virus, predicting the number of visitors has been really difficult.”