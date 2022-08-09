Events | “Beliebers” equipped with tents and air mattresses filled the Kaisaniemi park in Helsinki – Some fans have been queuing for days for the concert

Beliebers, i.e. fans of the singer Justin Bieber, camped in Kaisaniemi park with tents and air mattresses

“Baby baby baby ooh!”

It’s been a long time since the teenage pop superstar Justin Bieber released his breakthrough hit Baby, but fans have stuck by the star till date.

That is proven by the queue of hundreds of eager fans of the singer at the corners of the park in Kaisaniemi. Some of them have already arrived on Sunday to queue to get into the evening’s concert, because the rush to the front row is huge.

The Canadian artist will perform in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi park on Tuesday, August 9.

The morning is just turning into morning. The doors to the concert open at three in the afternoon. The star of the evening takes the stage at nine in the evening.

Polish Damian Gorechi, 21, has followed along with the tour in Italy, Denmark and Sweden. Now he is in Helsinki and the next turn is Hungary, after which he returns home.

With Górech tattooed on his hand, the singer’s face. He has a text tattooed on his temple belieber. That’s why Bieber’s sworn followers are called.

“There are good vibes and good people here.”

Next summer, he plans to follow Bieber throughout his European tour.

“Two months and 25 gigs. First, I save money. Then I leave my job, take the ring on my shoulder and go on tour,” he says.

Polish Damian Górech’s Justin Bieber fandom is proven by the word belieber tattooed on his temple.

Górech’s second Justin Bieber tattoo is a picture of the singer’s face.

Tuuli Tikkanen13, Jessika Uusikivi18, and Jenna Sjogren16, have set up their second tent at the beginning of the line on Sunday evening.

Uusikivi and Sjögren became friends three years ago through their second favorite artist Mikael Gabrielin at a gig.

They have had two hours of sleep since last night, and it was pouring rain the day before.

Little sleep at night or poor weather conditions have not depressed their spirits. The roof of the tent only lasted a short time from the rain the day before, but a construction worker who happened to be passing by helped the group patch the roof of the tent with plastic wrap.

The most enthusiastic fans had come to line up days before the concert with tents.

The trio hopes to get close to the front row. In the queue, it has been agreed with the other fans that when the doors open next to the stage, we will walk calmly, not run. They hope that a peaceful transition to the side of the stage will take place. There may still be a running race, they predict.

That’s exactly what happened at the tour’s previous gig in Italy, the Spaniards say Noor Habichi23, Ainhoa ​​Ferreira25 and Helena Sosa, 26, from the right side of the triangle.

“It was terrifying. People just ran over each other. But it was a good gig,” says Habichi.

Spaniards Helena Sosa, Ainhoa ​​Ferreira and Noor Habichi were also at Bieber’s concert in Italy.

Spanish trio has been there since eight o’clock yesterday morning. They hope that the arrangements in Helsinki would work better than in Italy, and they don’t have to fear, like the previous gig, that they will be swept away by the flow of people in the power of fanatical Bieber-mania.

They became friends at Bieber’s concert in Barcelona in 2016. They say they grew up with the artist’s music. When they were younger, they fantasized about having the singer for themselves. Nowadays, they go to the artist’s concerts because of the music.