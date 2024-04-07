Events | Avi's strict interpretation is driving the events industry into trouble: “Existential question”

In the event sector, there is concern about the way regional administrative agencies interpret, for example, erecting festival stages as construction. The interpretation brings with it administrative requirements that can expel big foreign performers from Finland.

do I have to A march by the employees of Metallica or Coldplay's international tour organization to the Finnish tax office to identify themselves?

The event industry is gnawed by the ambiguity of what, for example, in the festival area is interpreted as construction and what is not.

Regional administrative agencies (avi) have been in recent years started to interpret for example, setting up some performance stages as a construction activity. Interpreting comes with a whole host of administrative requirements that can prove impossible for international tour workers.

Persons working on the construction site are required, among other things, to have photo IDs and personal tax numbers, which must be obtained in advance from the Finnish tax office.

What then interpreted as construction and what not?

If the Performance Stage moves on wheels, it has not been interpreted as a construction site. No, even if it's the size of a stadium stage. This is what the CEO of the Event Industry Association says Sami Kerman.

On the other hand, for example, installing screens on a stage already set up the day before has been considered construction, even though “event technical work”, which takes place at a different time from setting up the stage, is not included in the scope of construction according to the most recent instructions.

“When asked, the answer was then that event technical work means, for example, using a mixer, not screens [näyttöjen] erecting”, Kerman says.

There are plenty of other examples. Construction activities require frequent documentation and protocols.

“For example, strength calculations have been required for a tent that is set up several times at different festivals. The factory manufacturer's information has not been taken into account, but separate calculations have been requested. Or we ask for the name of the designer of the tent.”

Next summer there will be a lot to build in Finland, as there are a number of large stadium concerts planned: Among others, Coldplay, Metallica and Bruce Springsteen. Iltalehti worked as a concert organizer for a long time in the story Risto Juvonen estimates that one concert-goer brings around 100–300 euros in additional income to their destination city.

There is a fear in the industry that the complicated rules will soon make the international giants tour Finland from far away.

“ “It reminds the organizer that it is better to organize in Stockholm or Tallinn.”

Sami Kermanin event operators feel that avi's regulations are difficult to interpret.

Inspector General of the Regional Administrative Agency of Western and Central Finland Mikko Koivisto says that efforts have been made to harmonize the guidelines since last summer. The areas of responsibility for occupational health and safety have prepared an information package on the subject, which has been distributed to operators in the field.

“The guidelines are national and the aim has been to ensure that the interpretations are consistent,” says Koivisto. At the same time, however, he admits that the guidelines are not completely comprehensive, and regional differences in interpretation can always appear.

Particularly troublesome for foreign performers is the requirement for a photo ID and a Finnish tax number for all workers participating in the construction. The rule applies even if the salary is paid by an international tour organization. According to Koivisto, the regulation is related to combating the gray economy.

In practice, for example, Metallica's over a hundred tour workers participating in the construction and demolition would be required to visit the Finnish tax office before construction begins. According to Koivisto, it can take four days to get the necessary tags.

The stage for Cheek's concert was built at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in 2014.

If a foreign artist's own tour workers are unable to obtain tax numbers and personal identification numbers due to scheduling reasons, what does this mean?

“The law does not make it possible to ban work based on this,” says Koivisto.

“If the Employee List is incomplete, then an operating instruction will be issued based on the deficiency.”

So there would be no penalties in practice?

“There will be an operating instruction for it. Such a minor deficiency has not been reported to the police, for example, in Western and Inner Finland, and there have been no fines.”

According to Sami Kerman, large international event organizers do not easily swallow the idea that the target country has strict legislation, the details of which do not need to be followed in practice. Don't want to take the risk.

“It reminds the organizer that it is better to organize in Stockholm or Tallinn.”

According to Kerman, keeping up with the meticulous rules significantly increases administrative costs for the organizer. The risk of the event being delayed or having to be canceled threatens everything that the individual event and the entire industry financially relies on.

“We haven't had to cancel anything yet due to administrative ambiguities, but yes, this one [rakentamistulkinta] hangs over the whole field like the sword of Damocles.”

The sword of Damocles refers to the Ancient Greek myth of Damocles, whose deadly sword hung above his throne by just one horse's rein.

Mixed Kerman of the Event Industry Association and Koivisto, avi's chief inspector, emphasize the good dialogue and constructive spirit between avi and the events industry. Both are also pinning their hopes on the Government regulation on the safety of construction work, which is currently being reformed.

“The event industry is not really recognized as a business. The production is destroyed if it is late by the day. Construction is different from, say, a nuclear power plant, where a little delay doesn't hurt,” says Kerman.

Kerman is also surprised by the recently tightened interpretation practice. This is despite the fact that the occupational safety act is from 2002 and the construction safety regulation is from 2009. release is from 2019.

“This has also been applied indoors. If the event organized inside is construction, why not fairs and theaters as well? Interpretation is an existential question for the field.”