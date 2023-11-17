Events | Attending cultural events decreased sharply last year – “You can enjoy culture even on the couch at home”

Corona kept people at home even after the restrictions were lifted, but the threshold is also raised by a tighter economic situation and more expensive entrance tickets.

At cultural events fermentation decreased significantly in the year 2022 after corona. Statistics Finland a recent publication shows that the proportion of the population who attend cultural events at least four times a year has collapsed compared to 2015.

The statistics show a significant reduction in visits to movies, concerts, museums, and sports events. For example, in 2015 there were 24 percent of all 16-year-olds who went to concerts and other live performances at least four times a year, and in 2022 the proportion was only four percent.

The drop is mainly explained by the corona pandemic, which has continued for two years. The gathering restrictions were in effect until mid-February 2022, and after the restrictions were lifted, the public returned to events cautiously. In March, after the restrictions in the movies had 35 percent fewer viewers than in March 2019.

At the big festivals of summer 2022, there was no longer an audience ceiling, and for example at Flow and Ilosaarirock in Joensuu, audience records were set. However, some festivals were smaller than usual, and some of the smaller events suffered from a loss of audience.

The long-lasting corona lockdown also raised events costs. Entrance tickets became more expensive, and some individual events had to be canceled at a loss.

Festivals and the total audience for the concerts has not fully returned to the time before the corona break. According to the live music advocacy organization LiveFIN, in 2019 a total of nine million people attended gigs, concerts and festivals, and in 2022 the number dropped to eight million.

Researcher at LiveFIN Maarit Kinnunen reminds that even though 2019 was a peak year in terms of audience numbers, in 2022 more events designated as festivals were organized than ever before.

“There were 568 of them. This year there are even more: 574,” says Kinnunen.

Despite the increase in the number, the total audience for the events seems to remain smaller this year than in 2019.

According to LiveFIN’s survey among festival goers, people have been going to live music events a little less often since the corona break.

In 2019, respondents went to an average of two music festivals, one stadium or arena concert and four club, restaurant or concert hall concerts during the year. In 2022, there were one festival, one stadium or arena gig and three other gigs.

“ It’s interesting to see where too much is too much.

Statistics Finland in the period used in the comparison, 2015–2022, there have been changes other than the corona lockdown.

Cultural policy research center Cupore specialist researcher Mervi Luonila says that in seven years there have been new ways of spending free time and consuming cultural services.

“Going to events on site is no longer valued as high as it used to be, when you can also indulge in culture on the sofa at home. Due to the impact of Corona, new contents and ways were developed, so the offer for the home sofa became more diverse.”

According to Luonila, the third significant factor is the rise in prices and the tightened economic situation.

“When ticket prices have risen, not everyone can afford to go to as many events as before. It will be interesting to see where the excess is too much, and what the situation will be at the end of this year.”

In Luonila’s opinion, the people who attend cultural events at least four times a year and are included in Statistics Finland’s statistics are already “heavy users”.

“Those who have an interest and can afford it go more often, but there are also a lot of people who don’t go at all.”