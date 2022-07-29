Friday, July 29, 2022
Events | At the Espoo wine festival, it was feared that the wine would run out – “The thirsty party crowd was surprised, but the situation was brought under control”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
World Europe
According to the organizers, the long queues for drinks at the Espoo wine festival were due to logistical problems and illness of the staff.

Espoo During the Friday evening, there were worried messages from the wine party saying that the wine had run out.

A partygoer who was there told Helsingin Sanomat that he had waited in line for wine for forty minutes, and after waiting in line the wine would have run out at the sales counter.

Event serving manager Mathias Niemi says that some wine qualities were temporarily out of stock at some sales counters due to logistical problems and staff shortages, but at no point did the party run out of wine.

Wine parties promoter Tommi Mäki specifies that the sparkling wine was temporarily out of stock at some points of sale during the offer hours.

“A surprising amount of it was hoarded. In that sense, the thirsty party people were surprised, but the situation was brought under control and sparkling wine is flowing here again,” Mäki told Helsingin Sanomat at 9 p.m.

According to Mäki, there have been four thousand thirsty people in the area at the same time.

Mathias Niemi says that the events of the evening have been reviewed and something similar should not happen tomorrow. The wine party continues on Espoo’s Haukilahti beach tomorrow.

“Ten percent of the staff hired for Friday evening have fallen ill, but during the evening I received confirmation that by tomorrow we will be able to patch up the shortfall,” says Niemi.

The police announced that after nine in the evening the wine party went peacefully.

