The recent events that took place on the Lebanese-Israeli border prompted a large portion of the Lebanese to leave their homes in the southern villages and migrate to the capital, Beirut, where fears were reinforced that the country would witness a repeat of the “July 2006 war” scenario with Israel, a war that lasted for more than 30 days. It witnessed the fall of about 1,200 people from the Lebanese side, under a complete air, land and sea blockade imposed on Lebanon, which was subjected to violent air bombardment, which led to the destruction of basic facilities and infrastructure, including the Electricité du Liban Company and vital roads, in addition to the destruction of entire population areas in Southern suburb of Beirut.

According to data from the Lebanese Ministry of Finance, the size of the losses on the economy and public finances in Lebanon due to the “July 2006 War” amounted to about 1.6 billion dollars, without taking into account the total cost of damage to the infrastructure, which was destroyed due to the Israeli bombing, and whose reconstruction expenses exceeded the barrier. The 2 billion US dollars.

Disastrous repercussions

As the possibilities of Lebanon sliding into a new war with Israel expand, the economic repercussions of repeating the “July 2006 War” scenario on the country will be disastrous, especially since Lebanon has been suffering since the end of 2019 from a stifling economic, financial and banking crisis, which has caused the Lebanese pound to lose more than 90 percent of its value. Its value against the US dollar, while depositors who had saved their money in banks are now unable to withdraw it because the banks do not have hard currency, at a time when state institutions are suffering from disintegration, in light of employees not committing to the required work hours, due to the collapse in the value of their salaries.

The opinions of economic and financial experts unanimously agree that Lebanon’s economy cannot bear the repercussions of any new war, especially since it has been going through difficulties for about 4 years that have made it lose all elements of resilience, specifically in terms of bearing the high cost of the war, and the impact of this on its currency, the price of which has deteriorated, from 1,500 liras per dollar in October 2019 to about 90,000 liras per dollar currently.

Trust is the first to be affected

The economic expert, Dr. Nassib Gabriel, said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that what is happening in Gaza will have repercussions on the economic situation in Lebanon, even if a military front is not opened with Israel, on the Lebanese-Israeli border, so the fear of expansion The conflict on the southern Lebanese front is causing anxiety and affecting confidence in Lebanon, especially for the tourism sector, which is one of the sectors most affected by the current events.

Confounding tourists and changing their destination

According to Gabriel, Lebanon witnessed an excellent tourist season in the summer of 2023, as the number of visitors to the country reached about 3 million and 450 thousand tourists until mid-September 2023, indicating that the tourism sector’s preparations were in place for the end of the current year, but recent events have created question points that will confuse. Tourists’ plans, which may push them to change their destination, especially with the possibility of stopping traffic at the airport, if the situation develops for the worse between Lebanon and Israel, which will have disastrous repercussions on the Lebanese tourism sector, which has become the most prominent sector that brings hard currency into the economy.

According to Gabriel, the state of panic that occurred among the Lebanese citizens in the past hours, after the events that took place on the border between Lebanon and Israel, which prompted them to rush to gas stations and supermarkets, to buy fuel and store food in anticipation of it being cut off, this situation may be repeated, pointing out that there is For fear that merchants will exploit the current situation to raise the prices of basic commodities such as food, which will reflect on the already high inflation rates in Lebanon, which reached 250 percent in August 2023 compared to August 2022, and the current events have also prompted many to change their purchasing plans, regarding what It is called luxury goods.

Gabriel stressed that no one hopes for a repeat of the war scene in Lebanon, but if this happens, the exchange rate of the Lebanese currency, which is a vital and fundamental issue, will be one of the most negatively affected by the events, as the steps taken by the Bank of Lebanon since… March 2023 until now, which led to the creation of a state of stability for the currency, may not be sufficient in an atmosphere of war, which will witness a greater need to secure hard currencies, at a time when the Bank of Lebanon announced that it would stop financing the state, stressing that the cost of war is exorbitant and requires financial capabilities. It is not currently available to the Lebanese state, which already suffers from a scarcity of funding.

For her part, oil and gas expert Lori Haitian said, in an interview with the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, announced last week that there is a week before companies that explore for oil in Lebanese territorial waters, specifically in “ Block No. 9, parallel to the Israeli maritime border, to reach its targeted results and announce whether there is oil and gas on Lebanese territory, noting that as long as Lebanon is not exposed to a direct threat, no further escalation occurs and exploration platforms are not exposed to a direct threat, this means Their work continues, while these platforms may stop working when there is a direct threat to their business.

Haitian revealed that there are mutual communications taking place at the highest levels between the Lebanese government and oil companies to find out the extent of the developments that may occur and threaten the platforms, but work remains ongoing as long as the companies do not announce that they will stop working, knowing that the current platform ends its work in the middle of this October. It will begin dismantling and leaving to complete its work in Cyprus at the end of the month, regardless of the result, pointing out that the currently existing platform is a drilling platform and not a development and production platform.

According to Haitian, the infrastructure in Lebanon has become worn out and dilapidated, due to the inability to maintain it, given the financial crisis that the country has been going through for 4 years. Therefore, the negative development of events with Israel, and the repetition of the “July 2006 War” scenario, will greatly complicate the scene. As Lebanon may not be able to finance the reconstruction process if it is exposed to war.