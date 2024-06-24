Events | Analysis company: Taylor Swift’s tour brought hundreds of millions of kroner to Stockholm

Proceedings|The singer’s world tour was reflected in the sales of hotels and restaurants.

Pop star Taylor Swift’s the world tour stopped in Stockholm in May, where the artist had three sold-out concerts. In addition to ticket sales, the concerts of the extremely popular artist have increased the sales of hotels and restaurants everywhere the tour has progressed. That seems to have happened in Stockholm as well.

The analysis company Upplevelseinstitutet, commissioned by the city of Stockholm, has calculated that Swift’s visit increased the tourism industry’s income by 848 million kroner (75 million euros). In addition, tax revenues from the turnover generated by tourists increased by approximately 430 million kroner, or more than 38 million euros.

A total of 131,000 people attended Swift’s concerts. They spent money on hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Sales grew more than expected.

“These are very positive figures for Stockholm and the tourism industry. It is very important that we got three Taylor Swift concerts in Stockholm”, said the finance manager of the city of Stockholm Karin Wanngård.

The Swift concerts also attracted many Finnish fans to Stockholm, as the superstar’s concert tour did not extend to Finland.