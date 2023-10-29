Events | Almost 90,000 visitors visited the Helsinki book fair

According to the organizers, the number of visitors to the event increased by 14 percent compared to the 2022 event.

Messukeskus says that slightly more than 88,000 people visited the book fair that started on Thursday and the Wine & food fair organized at the same time over the course of four days. In addition, the programs of the event were viewed more than 12,300 times with a paid online ticket.

The number of visitors to the Helsinki book fair increased by 14 percent from last year.

The event’s sales also increased from last year. CEO of the publishing house Werner Söderström Timo Julkunen says in the press release that last year’s sales figures were exceeded by more than 20 percent every day.

Also the CEO of Otava Eva Reenpää says that sales have increased compared to the previous year.

More than a thousand performers from Finland and around the world participated in the Helsinki Book Fair this year, and more than 900 different programs were organized.

Messukeskus claims that the book fair has become the largest literary event in the Nordic countries by the number of visitors, surpassing the Gothenburg book fair, which was visited by just under 86,000 visitors in September.

However, according to the event’s website, there was no event like the Wine & Food Fair in connection with the Gothenburg Book Fair. In connection with the Helsinki Book Fair, the Record Fair, the Stamp Fair and the Antiquarian Book Fair were also organized.

The Gothenburg Book Fair, on the other hand, claims on its website that it is the largest cultural event in the Nordic countries.