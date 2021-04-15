Events A large burger terrace will be built on Rautatientori in June

On the big screens you can watch the matches of the first series of the European Football Championship.

Burger lovers food event will bring a large burger restaurant to Helsinki Railway Square in June. The giant restaurant will open on June 11 and will be open every day until June 21, Burger lovers in a newsletter. The place is open daily from 12 noon to 10 pm.

The list of restaurants to be included will be confirmed in early May. 2,000 seats have been applied for on the restaurant tables on the Burger lovers terrace.

“The large screens of the terrace restaurant can be used to watch the matches of the first series of the European Football Championship, ie also the first appearance of the Finnish Huuhkaja crew in the football championships,” the press release says.

In 2019, the Hamburg Festival had nearly 35,000 visitors in three days. Last year, the festival was missed due to a pandemic.

Next summer, the arrangements will follow the lessons of the Senate Square Summer Terrace Experiment. For example, the layout of the tables follows safety clearances.