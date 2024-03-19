Events | A film screening for dogs is organized in Vantaa

In Myyrmäki 21.–25. the festival held in March offers, among other things, films that dig deep into Vantaa.

Vantaa urban film festival Vuff 2024 takes place from Thursday to Sunday, 21-24 March at Kino Myyri in Myyrmäki and Skenesal in Myyräncolo.

The facilities are located next to Myyrmäki train station.

In honor of Vantaa's jubilee, the film festival, which is organized for the second time, offers, among other things, films that “bite into the heart of Vantaa”, the organizers inform.

The themes of the films are Vantaa's multiculturalism, Vantaanism and aging.

Among other things, the program has won the main prize of the Tampere Film Festival Hard to Break -document. The filmmakers will arrive on Friday.

Aki Kaurismäki's La Havre is shown at the dog cinema, for which Kaurismäki's Laika II dog was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

Thursday There is a dog kennel in Skenesal. Then, for the pleasure of the dogs and their owners, a free show is presented Aki Kaurismäki Le Havre.

Kaurismäki's now-deceased dog Laika II, who starred in the film, won a special prize from the Cannes Palm Dog Award jury in 2011.

On Saturday, a silent film will be shown in Skenesal Muurman refugees (1927) with live accompaniment.

The film is one of the first films shot in the region of present-day Vantaa. They improvise as accompanists Hermanni Yli-Tepsa (violin, double bass) and Saara Viika (cello), who may comment on the film's fanatically nationalistic and questionable world of attitudes with their music.

In addition, the festival will be shown as an advance screening Virpi Shoemaker A new documentary about the youth of the eco-rebellion and nature conservationists A child of the coniferous forestt.

Festival also offers many films that cannot be released theatrically in Finland.

Among other things, the former mayor of Vantaa Pirjo Ala-Kapee and his current partner tell their love story in a video greeting.

In addition to films, the program includes discussions.

The festival's cinema museum operates in the lobby of Kino Myyri, which presents old movie posters preserved in Rekola Kino.

A mini festival organized by Pop Up Kino Helsinki, which is responsible for the operation of Kino Myyr, the cultural center Myyräncolo run by resident activists, and Vantaa's cultural and library services. The city of Vantaa finances the event.

More information can be found at the festival from the website.