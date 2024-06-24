Events | 75,000 people will pack into Suviseuroi this weekend – be prepared for traffic jams on these roads

Proceedings|Summer clubs are visible in traffic this week, especially in northern Finland. Queuing can be expected especially on the highway between Oulu and Kuusamo.

in Pudasjärvi The Summer Clubs organized on the weekend are expected to congest traffic for several days in northern Finland, reports the traffic control company Fintraffic.

You should be prepared for traffic jams, especially on highway 20 between Oulu and Kuusamo.

Around 75,000 guests are expected at the summer clubs this year. The clubs are organized from Friday to Monday, June 28–1. July.

It is estimated that more than 9,000 caravans or cars will arrive at the event, in addition to which passenger cars and buses arriving at the event can be seen in traffic.

At the most, there are almost 20,000 vehicles in the event area on Saturday afternoon, when day visitors are also included.

Social traffic is particularly busy on highway 20 between Oulu and Kuusamo, which is visible even before the start of the event.

According to Fintraffic, the busiest times for outbound traffic are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and early nights.

The most congested places are at the intersection of highway 20 and national road 78, and on national road 78 near the Pudasjärvi airport.

To avoid traffic jams, it is recommended to schedule your own movement in the morning and early afternoon if possible.

Efforts are made to make traffic smoother with several different route options, but at peak times of traffic, you should be prepared for queues.

The return traffic peaks on Sunday from 12:00 to 20:00 and on Monday of next week from 12:00 to 18:00, Fintraffic estimates.