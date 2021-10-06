In a pre-campaign tone, president Jair Bolsonaro and 9 ministers participated in this Tuesday (5.Oct.2021) an evangelical meeting, in Brasília. The Christian Citizenship Symposium also brought together government allied congressmen. Delivered at the meeting, printed material detailed the curriculum of ministers, actions of the Executive and contained a sentence attributed to the president.

In the booklet distributed to symposium participants, a summary of the curriculum and actions of ministers Milton Ribeiro (Education), Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour), Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) is presented.

How did the power360, at least 12 Bolsonaro government ministers are expected to stand in next year’s elections. Of the 9 ministers present at this Tuesday’s event (5.Oct), 6 of them may be candidates in 2022: Anderson Torres, Damares Alves, Flávia Arruda, Marcelo Queiroga, Onyx Lorenzoni and Rogério Marinho.

The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and the acting president of the PTB, Graciela Nienov, also participated in the meeting. The party is even studying the expulsion of members, including Cristiane Brasil, Roberto Jefferson’s daughter, to attract the affiliation of President Bolsonaro.

See the list of ministers who attended:

Milton Ribeiro (Education);

Onyx Lorenzoni (Labor and Welfare);

Rogério Marinho (Regional Development);

Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights);

Flávia Arruda (Secretary of Government);

Marcelo Queiroga (Health);

Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary);

Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security);

Wagner Rosario (CGU).

The booklet was produced by Concepab, Fenasp, Movimento Acorda, Apeb and the State Council of Pastors.

In addition to Bolsonaro, ministers also spoke at the event with evangelicals – one of Bolsonaro’s main bases of support. Damares stated at the event that evangelicals will be “a long time in power” and that was “better get used to it”. Milton Ribeiro said that his “action in the MEC is much more spiritual than political”.

Minister Onyx Lorenzoni has been called more than once “future governor of Rio Grande do Sul”. In the material delivered, Onyx is presented as “first-time ally” of Bolsonaro.

In one of the texts, it is said that “in 2018 the truth emerged as a guide for transforming the country and the lives of Brazilians” is that “the liberation of Brazil is in progress” In the booklet, it is also said that Brazil faced the pandemic in a “exemplary”.

Pastors prayed for ministers and also asked Bolsonaro, among them, to promote home education and a pro-life agenda (against the legalization of abortion).

The booklet delivered also contains a photo of Bolsonaro and a sentence attributed to the president: “Brazil has a president who believes in God, respects the Constitution and values ​​the family”. At the end of the meeting, Bolsonaro spent more than an hour taking pictures with allied pastors and congressmen.

The nominee “terribly evangelical” from Bolsonaro to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), former minister André Mendonça, also spoke at the event. He is awaiting his Senate hearing before taking up a seat on the court.

In his speech, Bolsonaro defended Mendonça’s approval in the Senate and returned to defending early treatment against covid-19. This type of treatment is rejected by specialists and includes drugs that have not yet been scientifically proven against the virus.

The president’s speech was broadcast by TV Brasil, the Executive’s public television network, which belongs to the state-owned EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação).

The meeting was held at the Central Baptist Church of Brasília. At the entrance of the place, a group of 5 people approached people gathering “support sheets” to the creation of Aliança Pelo Brasil, a party that Bolsonaro is trying to establish. To create an acronym it is necessary to gather 491,967 signatures supported by voters. Signatures must be validated by the Electoral Court.

The symposium was promoted by Concepab (Confederation of Councils of Pastors in Brazil), by Fenasp (National Evangelical Forum for Social and Political Action) and by the Acorda Movement. The meeting aimed to promote “the awakening of the Christian segment and the effective participation, especially of ecclesiastical leaders, in the construction of a more just Brazil”.

See other photos from the event. The images were posted on Flickr at Palácio do Planalto.