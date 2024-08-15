“Favela Cria – Views and Experiences of the Peripheries” is held by the Cria Brasil group from August 15 to 17

The group Create Brazil –hub of social impact communication specialized in the public and language of the favela – is holding the 2nd edition of the “Favela Cria – Views and Experiences from the Peripheries”. The event, which will be held in São Paulo (SP), will run until Saturday (17.Aug) and will bring together communication experts to discuss the construction of positive narratives in the favelas and outskirts of Brazil.

The program includes lectures, panels and workshopswhich seek to explore the potential of communities, discussing strategies for more representative communication. The Poder360 is the event’s media partner.

Interested parties can register for free at website. The event asks registrants to donate 1 kilo of non-perishable food to the G10 Favelas anti-hunger campaign.

According to the group’s CEO Create Brazil, Joildo Santos38 years old, the Favela Cria 2024 edition seeks strengthen media narratives about favelas by highlighting their economic, cultural and creative potential, demystifying stereotypes. The event will be held at the Social Pavilion of G10 Slums in Paraisópolis, a community located in the southern part of the capital of São Paulo.

“It shows that communication is unique. Traditional communication ends up being for the general public and does not consider the specificities of the favela”said Joildo to Poder360.

Watch (17m04s):

Event panels

Among the themes of the panels are “Challenges and Opportunities in Local Journalism”, “Cultural Journalism to Democratize the City”; and “The Importance of Public Relations in Building Inclusive Agendas”. There will also be lectures focusing on happiness and well-being, sustainable fashion, local gastronomy and the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market.

In his panel, Joildo will talk about communication and innovation as drivers of social transformation. “We will seek to discuss how technology and communication solutions connect so that we can go further and democratize information and communication”he stated.

Cria Brazil Group

Based in Paraisópolis, the group was created from the communication vehicle People’s Spacefounded in 2007 by Joildo Santos. In 2012, the businessman created the Paraisópolis agency, which in 2020 became known as the Cria Brasil agency, with the aim of developing communication strategies for favelas in other regions of Brazil.

The Paraisópolis agency began offering press office services, social media management, audiovisual production and campaigns. As demand grew, the businesses were separated into areas of activity, leading to the creation of Grupo Cria to support entrepreneurial initiatives in the local community and promote the connection between companies and potential consumers in favelas.

According to theIBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), Brazil has more than 10,000 favelas and urban communities, in which 16.6 million people live, equivalent to 8% of the Brazilian population.

“Over the years, we have been including businesses and communication services to serve both the favela public and those who want to communicate with the periphery”said Joildo.

Important clients

Cria Brasil has 23 clients and serves major brands such as Avon, Google, American, Amazon, Bahia Houses, Bradesco and Social Club. The group operates in more than 350 favelas across the country.

“We first try to identify the needs of those clients and customize solutions for each one and for each territory. If the company wants to communicate with Paraisópolis, it is one way. Heliópolis is another way. In Rocinha too. We participate in the entire process of building the languages, from the briefing to the final delivery.”says Joildo.

“Each state behaves differently. We run campaigns in the Rising Sun [no Distrito Federal]for example, and it is practically a horizontal favela. It is different from thinking about a strategy in Rocinha, where there will be hills, difficult movement, alleys.”complete.

Research carried out by Us – Intelligence and Social Innovation indicates that consumption in Brazilian favelas reached R$167 billion in 2022. According to the study, the average monthly family income in these territories reached R$3,036 that year.

Favela Cria 2024 – Perspectives and Experiences from the Peripheries

date: August 15, 16 and 17, 2024 from 9 am to 5 pm;

August 15, 16 and 17, 2024 from 9 am to 5 pm; location: G10 Favelas Social Pavilion, at Itamotinga Street, nº 100 – São Paulo (SP);

G10 Favelas Social Pavilion, at Itamotinga Street, nº 100 – São Paulo (SP); registrations: free on the website website and donate 1 kilo of non-perishable food.

X-ray of the Cria Brasil group