Ceremony will feature presidents of Powers, in the main hall of the Legislative headquarters, governors, mayors and ministers of the STF

The ceremony to commemorate 1 year of the vandalism attacks on January 8th is expected to bring together around 500 guests in the Black Room of the National Congress next Monday (January 8, 2024). The presidents will be present Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Republic), Rodrigo Pacheco (Senate), Arthur Lira (Chamber) and Roberto Barroso (STF). The tone of the speeches must be one of pacification and unity.

The table of honor of authorities will include, in addition to the heads of Power, the first lady Janjathe governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT), and the former president of the STF Rosa Weber. Geraldo Alckmin and Lu Alckmin will also be featured prominently.

Guests begin arriving at the Congress at 2pm. Lula's arrival is scheduled for 2:50 pm. At 3pm, the ceremony begins.

At least 6 authorities must speak. In addition to Lula, Lira and Pacheco, minister Alexandre de Moraes should also speak. The idea is that, despite possible jabs in the opposition, the speeches remain in line with strengthening democracy and unity.

The minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentasaid on Wednesday (January 3) that the “criminals” responsible for the 8th of January “they took the country to the brink of the precipice” and need“pay” for crimes.

For Pimenta, the intention of the mentors and financiers of the attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers was to repeat the invasion of the Capitol, in the United States, which caused the death of 5 people in January 2021.

Guests and security

The organizers of the ceremony invited all 27 governors, capital mayors and ministers and presidents of higher courts. In addition, deputies, senators, ministers of the TCU (Federal Audit Court) and presidents of legislative assemblies are also expected.

Members of the foreign diplomatic corps, the president of the central bankCampos Neto, presidents of public banks, presidents of state-owned companies, presidents of trade unions and employer confederations and presidents of regulatory agencies and social movements.

Lula's 38 ministers were invited. In a speech at the beginning of the 4th ministerial meeting, on December 20, 2023, the president classified the attacks as a “coup attempt” against democracy. He asked all ministers in his government to participate in the event.

“No one is asking you not to travel, but I want all ministers to be present on January 8th. Then you can go back to your rest”, stated the PT member.

On January 8, 2023, extremists, some identified as supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), held a protest on the Esplanada dos Ministérios which culminated in the invasion and vandalism of the Palácio do Planalto, the STF, the Chamber and the Senate.

According to subsequent investigations, the Military Police of the Federal District were demobilized. Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) was removed from office on January 8th by decision of Alexandre de Moraes, but was reappointed in March.

The episode was investigated by the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8, which ended with the presentation of 2 reports – one from the government and the other from the opposition – with requests for indictments.

According to the Power360, there will be no special security scheme for next Monday's ceremony. It will have a reinforced workforce, but without fences around the buildings, as is always done when the Congress headquarters receives heads of other Powers.