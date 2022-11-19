In the White House has been remarried for the first time in years. Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s 26-year-old granddaughter, and Peter Neal tied the knot on Saturday, according to media photos from the event. The US President and his wife Jill also attended the celebrations.

The ceremony took place in bright sunshine and temperatures around five degrees on the south lawn of the White House – and thus in a way before the eyes of the public. However, the otherwise accessible park behind the US President’s official residence was closed, so that the spectators and photographers were several hundred meters away and it was difficult to see anything without binoculars or a telephoto lens. Media were not allowed at the wedding itself. According to the White House, the couple wanted to keep the ceremony private.

According to official records, it was only the 19th wedding in the White House – and the first on the open southern meadow, where the President’s “Marine One” helicopter usually lands. The official White House photographer at the time, Pete Souza, was most recently married at the official residence in October 1993. Like others before him, he chose the more sheltered rose garden.



Walk on the South Lawn of the White House: US President Joe Biden with wife Jill and the newlyweds Naomi Biden and Peter Neal and their dog “Charlie”

:



Image: Reuters



Naomi Biden is the first granddaughter of a president to marry in the White House. Previously, it was mostly daughters – like Tricia Nixon in 1971 – or other family members like the brother of First Lady Hillary Clinton in 1994. Grover Cleveland’s 1886 wedding remains the only one of a president in the White House. He married 21-year-old Frances Folsom.







Nixon’s celebrations were of particular interest to the American public. Weekly, the press reported, among other things, who will be on the couple’s guest list and what dress Tricia could wear. From the celebration it became known that the wedding cake fit into the pompous overall picture of the ceremony, it weighed more than 150 kilos. Meanwhile, people demonstrated against the Vietnam War in front of the gates of the White House.

A wedding reception is one of the private expenses that a president or his family must pay out of pocket. Biden’s spokeswoman, Elizabeth Alexander, has already confirmed that the Biden family will cover the cost of the celebrations.