Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/30/2023 – 19:11

“For some profound reason, songs made by the people become dangerous to authoritarian power.” This is how Chilean singer Cecília Concha Laborde recalls the reasons why singer and activist Víctor Jara was killed by the Chilean dictatorship in 1973, just a few days after the military coup by Augusto Pinochet, who remained in power until 1990. Cecília is one of the artists performing this Saturday (30) at Galpão do Armazém do Campo, from the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), in the 6th Brazilian edition of the Mil Guitarras para Víctor Jara event.

>> See here special on 50 years of the coup in Chile

Related news:

The singer was brutally beaten and murdered, five days after being arrested on September 12. The body was found in a thicket, with several broken bones and 44 bullet marks, describes the Memórias da Ditadura project, from the Vladimir Herzog Institute. The Chilean dictatorship was one of the bloodiest on the continent, with around 40,000 deaths. “These are the songs that recover and value the real identity of our people and this makes them dangerous, because what a dictatorship seeks to do is put the people to sleep”, highlights Cecília when paying tribute to her fellow countryman.

She also mentions Violeta Parra, Dércio Marques, Alí ​​Primera, as singers representing Nova Canção, a musical movement that emerged in the 1960s, in the context of authoritarian governments, and which made social denunciation, incorporating elements of Latin American folklore.

“I don’t sing for the sake of singing, nor because I have a beautiful voice. I sing because the guitar has meaning and reason”, says the verses of the song Manifesto, by Víctor Jara.

I remember you Amanda is one of Jara’s best-known compositions, having been recorded, among others, by Mercedes Sosa and the Brazilian Ivan Lins.

O event in São Paulo is organized by the Dandô network, Circuito de Música Dércio Marques, which brings together musicians from different parts of Brazil and promotes meetings, exchanges and reflections through music and other artistic expressions. Katya Teixeira, member of the network and organizer of the tribute to Víctor Jara, highlights the commitment to communicating what is happening in the “social environment of our time”. “With music, the message reaches more easily. It’s a very powerful tool, we understand it even more when we feel it.”

Cecília also highlights the importance of messages of resistance and struggle remaining current, especially among younger people. “Despite these 50 years, these are ideas that remain in force, especially due to the resurgence of fascist, discriminatory ideas. We cannot take values ​​such as human rights, diversity, freedom for granted, it is a permanent struggle”, argues the Chilean singer.