The second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC Brazil), a tropical version of the right-wing summit taking place on the coast of Santa Catarina this weekend, featured reminders of the monarchy, insults to left-wing figures and attacks on the press.

From statements that the country “lives under a dictatorship” to complaints about the actions of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), there was space, between one speech and another, for advertisements that bear the brand of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), such as that of “Vinhos Bolsonaro”, which has as a partner one of the organizers of CPAC, his son and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP).

In his speech, Rio Grande do Sul congressman Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (PL-RS) spoke about the climate tragedy that struck Rio Grande do Sul between April and June of this year. “Irresponsible dispute, for ego and protagonism during the tragedy,” he said, then presented images of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Minister Paulo Pimenta, head of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul.

With videos of the tragedy, in which the message “the people for the people” was highlighted, in line with right-wing speeches that there was not enough help from the federal government for those affected by the floods, the deputy cried while holding a state flag and said that “this spirit of unity” will be necessary in this year’s municipal elections, to put what he called “good people” in city halls.

Zucco also stated that the camp’s biggest mission is to “prepare the conservative right for its return in 2026.” “We will have the majority of the Senate to put an end to the Supreme Court. Enough! Enough interference,” he shouted, saying that Bolsonaro will return to the Presidency.

The STF was also targeted by commentator Adrilles Jorge, who directly attacked Minister Alexandre de Moraes, whom he called an “abusive minister.” The commentator stated that the minister is “usurping democracy” and said that there is a “dictatorship in Brazil.”

Another deputy who attacked the STF was Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança (PL-SP), presented as the great-great-grandson of Dom João Pedro II. The parliamentarian defended the creation of seven Powers, instead of three, adding “head of state”, “state council”, “popular sovereignty” and “federalism” to those already existing.

The congressman stated that the country lives under a dictatorship, criticized the Supreme Court and suggested that it is necessary to rethink investments in education, since the population is “stopping growing”. After his speech, two flags of the Brazilian Empire were taken to the stage. He also defended a new constitution, saying that the current one was changed by “leftists” and “corrupt people”, as well as “globalists” who had bought “a good part of the National Congress”.

Before the congressman entered, one of the presenters mentioned a confusion that had occurred earlier. A journalist, when trying to enter the event, was harassed and called a PT supporter by the audience. The presenter said that the journalist was “very well received, as you could see, but she had to be escorted out, poor thing.” During the first day of the summit, the Estadão reporter was also harassed when he approached former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and asked about Jair Bolsonaro’s indictment in the Saudi Arabia jewelry case.

There was also hostility towards the first lady, Rosângela Lula da Silva, also known as Janja. Another presenter, announcing during the break between lectures that there were lost objects, said that a hair clip, commonly called a “piranha”, had been found. “There’s a piranha in my left hand. A really big piranha”, he said, when someone in the audience said something inaudible. He responded: “Is it Janja? I can’t say that on the microphone”, he said laughing and changed the subject.

The main speech on the second day of the event was by Argentine President Javier Milei, who has had a history of clashes with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but did not mention him during his speech. He stated, however, that former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the victim of judicial persecution in the country. This week, the former Brazilian president was indicted by the Federal Police for embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association in the Saudi jewelry case, revealed by State in March of last year.

First day had a lecture by Bolsonaro, Tarcísio and Derrite

The first day of the event, on Saturday the 6th, featured speeches by the former president and allies, such as the Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo and federal deputy on leave, Guilherme Derrite (PL).

Applauded by the audience when he spoke of “neutralized” criminals – police jargon for “dead” – the secretary’s lecture on organized crime was marked by criticism of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the alleged lack of strategy to combat criminal organizations.

The secretary, who has been criticized by social organizations that point out excesses committed by the police in operations in Baixada Santista during his administration, presented an organizational chart of the First Capital Command (PCC) and spoke about the operation in the area. “Unfortunately, it was dominated by organized crime, we had to truly retake the territory,” he said, adding that he was harassed by the media, along with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), due to the high lethality of the operations.

In his speech, Tarcísio praised Derrite and said that the secretary is doing an “extraordinary and courageous job.” “Organized crime will no longer have a place in São Paulo,” said the governor.

CPAC was created in 1974 in the US and its Brazilian version has been held since 2019. The organizers in the country are the Instituto Conservador Liberal, chaired by lawyer Sérgio Santana, and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. The event brings together the former president with the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, as well as other names from the right, in Balneário Camboriú (SC), considered the new conservative hub of the country. Milei’s speech is expected to close the event at the end of the afternoon of this Sunday, the 7th.