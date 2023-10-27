Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 10/27/2023 – 19:14

The Brazilian Institute of Finance Executives of São Paulo (IBEF-SP) awarded this Thursday, 26th, three fintechs that presented solutions for the financial ecosystem.

Among 57 companies, Money Money Invest, Monkey Serviços de Tecnologia and Liber Capital stood out. A panel of judges evaluated the 12 best positioned projects. In addition to the trophy created by artist Sara Rosenberg, the winners guaranteed participation in collective mentoring in the “Emerging Giants Startups” program, from KPMG Brasil. Gonew will also award a Corporate Governance program to the finalists.

+Infrastructure: understand Brazil’s historical moment and challenges

According to Magali Leite, president of IBEF-SP, the award arose from the need to establish a closer connection between finance executives and the new business community. “We hope that the award can take the fintechs that believed in our work to a new level”, highlights Leite. For Tamara Dzule, CFO of Mastercard and president of the Fintech Award judging panel, the finalists brought different solutions.

Discover the winning projects:

Money Money Invest

Credit fintech focused on SMEs with a 100% digital product. In a simplified journey, the solution connects, analyzes and pre-approves the customer in the partner’s ecosystem, communicates about terms and conditions, receives documents, sends quotes and carries out the contract signing process, streamlining credit for the customer.

Monkey Technology Services

Fintech that operates in the anticipation of credit card receivables and invoices. With the SalesPlus platform, the company presents a solution to anticipate and intermediate invoice advances, bringing efficiency and agility to financial processes.

Liber Capital

Fintech focused on payment and credit relationships throughout the production chain. The company operates in the relationship between large companies and SMEs both in accounts payable, with a risk withdrawal solution, and in accounts receivable, with the Liber B2B Pay platform, which combines credit and payment methods.