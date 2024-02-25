Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/25/2024 – 17:55

The Truth Commission of the OAB of Cubatão (SP) will ask for the names of the victims of the Vila Socó fire to be included in the list of dead and missing politicians from the military dictatorship. The request will be filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The decision was announced this Sunday (25) in an Ecumenical Act at the memorial to the victims of the fire in Vila São José, as the community was renamed.

40 years ago, in the early hours of February 25, 1984, a fire caused by gasoline leaking from a Petrobrás pipeline set fire to the favela where around 6,000 people lived.

According to reports from residents, the smell of gasoline began to be noticed in the community at around 11 am. More than twelve hours later, around midnight, the first explosion occurred and started the fire that spread throughout the favela, made up of shacks on stilts that were soaked by the gasoline that leaked over hours from the pipelines that were exposed in the mangrove.

For Dojival Vieira dos Santos, lawyer, activist of the Coletivo Cidadania Antirracismo e Direito Humanes and member of the Cubatão OAB Commission, some elements justify recognition as victims of the military dictatorship: the fire happened at the end of the government of the last military president, Joao Baptista Figueiredo and Cubatão was a city classified as a National Security Area, therefore administered by a bionic mayor appointed by the federal government.

For Dojival, the tragedy could have been avoided if the city hall had called the Civil Defense when there was time to evacuate the community's residents. Furthermore, according to him, there was an operation to impede the investigations, which he calls Operation Abafa:

“Why do we talk about operation abafa? First, a number of deaths that the Public Ministry itself estimated between 508 and 700 was reduced and minimized to 93. Second: this reduction in the number of deaths also reduced the impact on the market for Petrobrás, both from a national point of view as international. We are talking about a giant state-owned company like Petrobras, and this obviously has repercussions for the company. Then, the guarantee of impunity for those responsible. No one was ever punished.”

For Dojival, the fire at Vila Soco in Cubatão was a kind of portrait of the economic model implemented by the military dictatorship:

“Cubatão was and continues to be a strategic area. It is 12 kilometers from the largest export port in Latin America and 60 kilometers from the largest financial hub, São Paulo. Now, is it possible to install a complex industrial park, like this one under a mountain range, which is Serra do Mar, in a swampy area, is it possible? It was possible for them, do you know why? Because their goal was just profit. And Vila Socó proves this.”

Among the few people compensated for the accident is Neigila Aparecida Soares da Silva. She was 4 years old and survived because the night of the fire she was at her grandmother's house. She and her sister lost their mother, father and uncle. They received compensation, in 1985, of 19 thousand Cruzados. In current values, according to calculations presented by Dojival, the equivalent of around R$7,000. For Neigila, justice has not yet arrived:

“We found out that we would be entitled to a lifetime pension. We never received any kind of help. No type of support. We never received any type of pension. Not from the government, not from the city hall, not from anyone. We were never wanted for anything. They paid the compensation and think everything is ok. I think there is still justice to be done. Even after 40 years, I think justice will still come.”

Abandonment

The event that celebrated the memory of the victims was organized by the OAB of Cubatão and the Vila São Jose Residents Association. César da Silva Nascimento, Government Secretary of the City Hall, participated in the ceremony. Asked why the municipal management did not support the tribute, he said that the decision was to leave the task to civil society.

Last week, the city maintained the small memorial installed in the community to remember the fire, which is one of the largest in the country's history. But not even the plaque with the names of the 93 identified victims remains in place.

“There was a bronze plaque that was stolen. We put a plastic plate. But it was also vandalized. So much so that today the municipality's idea is to remove this monument from here and take it to the square, up ahead. To make a more honorable monument that will be visible to everyone” explained César

The monument is located on a vacant lot between Rodovia Anchieta and the train line. Petrobrás did not participate in the ceremony. When asked about the company's responsibility for the Vila Socó tragedy, there was no response.