Event field | The pandemic was a shock to the events industry, but now there are already signs of overheating in the air: “It happened like to people who lost their health.”

Event industry the hardest seasons are usually timed in the summer and the end of the year. However, this year has been different. The last nine months have been a continuous season in the industry.

With the lifting of the corona restrictions, there has been enough demand for everything that was excluded during the pandemic. People have boarded planes, traveled abroad and bought tickets to events.

The demand in the events industry has reached such an extent after the restrictions were lifted that there have even been signs of overheating in the air. Many companies have had to do more with less, because only a part of the workforce cut off by the corona crisis has returned.

Events office Case made a big acquisition on the Swedish side at the beginning of 2020. The Swedish competitor Eventyr was incorporated into the group.

A couple of months later, the people of Tapaus watched in disbelief as the coronavirus pandemic that spread to every corner made it impossible to organize events and canceled the events for the foreseeable future.

“There were two options in that situation. You could put your head in a bush and hope that the worst would pass quickly. Another option was to find an opportunity in the crisis,” says the CEO of Tapaus Timo Aalto.

After two weeks, Tapaus was organizing its first virtual event for over a thousand customers. The opportunity seemed to have been found.

For event agency Lataamo, virtual events also became a lifeline during the pandemic.

“Regarding consumer events, it was clear that they could not be organized for a while. On the other hand, there was still demand for business events, because companies had to be able to communicate even in the corona era. Virtual events are well suited for this purpose,” says Lataamo’s CEO Antti Kärävä.

Case and Lataamo survived the pandemic with relatively few scratches. The losses were smaller than feared, and the companies did not have to lay off or lay off their employees.

However, virtual events only serve as a lifeline for some companies. There was a large group of operators in the event industry, whose clientele and expertise were located in real-world encounters. For many of them, the corona restrictions may have been the end of the story.

All in all, the pandemic was an existential crisis for an industry that did not directly exist even before the crisis. The event industry had not been statistically recorded as an industry in Finland, and no information had been produced about it.

Only the crisis seemed to reveal the existence and importance of the industry. The CEOs of Tapausen and Lataamo see this as the silver lining of the pandemic.

“It happened to the event industry like it happened to people who lost their health. The meaning of health is understood only after losing it. Corona was a terrible good thing for this industry,” says Aalto.

Crisis also led to the organization of the events industry by Maria Sahlstedt according to that, there was no special need for that either before the pandemic.

“One reason has been that the event industry has been doing well throughout the 2000s. The companies have hardly needed public support, but have grown according to market conditions. The need for extensive monitoring of interests only arose with the corona crisis.”

In the last two years, the Event Industry Association has taken on the role of gathering and disseminating information about the event industry.

After its establishment in 2020, the association commissioned the first sector review of the industry from the University of Turku School of Economics. Last year, Sahlstedt, on the other hand, drafted his colleagues Kati Kuusiston with Business Finland an extensive industry report on the event industry.

The reports paint a picture of a growing and employing industry, which can accommodate a diverse group of different companies and operators.

According to the estimate presented in the Turku University of Business and Economics report, there were approximately 3,200 operators in the industry in 2019, with an annual turnover of more than 100,000 euros. In the report, the turnover of the entire industry is estimated to have been 2.35 billion euros in 2019. At the same time, a total of almost 200,000 people worked full-time in the industry, of which around 20,000 were in permanent employment.

Event industry art director of design and production company Sun Effects Matti Jykylä states that on paper the year 2022 shows explosive growth for many companies in the field. However, the point of comparison is the previous year, when the organization of events was for the most part prohibited by law.

However, according to Jykylä, the past year has not been just a celebration for the companies in the industry. There have been signs of overheating in the air.

“The companies have been able to really work so that they have been able to fulfill their obligations. The reason for this has been a shortage of experts and manpower. Because of the pandemic, experience left the field to such an extent that we can already talk about a direct brain drain.”

“Of course, the situation has burdened people when they have had to do more with less.”

At the same time, companies have also been burdened by component shortages and rising costs.

“Sun Effects’ work is strongly focused on the audiovisual sector, where the component shortage has been reflected in long delivery times and lack of materials. The increase in costs, on the other hand, has been transmitted to the industry through logistics, when fuel prices have risen,” says Jykylä.

Jykylä estimates that a proper recovery of the events industry will take the next two years in the current situation. However, he would not worry too much about the future, because the worst has already been overcome.

“For the events industry, no recession or economic crisis is as deadly as a complete ban on events. Compared to the corona crisis, anything else is like a picnic for our industry.”