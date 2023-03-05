Former president speaks at a conference that brings together American conservatives. To DW, Bannon criticizes Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil shortly before Lula’s inauguration and says he recommended his stay in the country. Three months after leaving Brazil to avoid having to pass the presidential sash, Jair Bolsonaro finally came face to face with former US President Donald Trump. The Brazilian participated this Saturday (04/03) in the Conference of Conservative Political Action (CPAC), in Washington, which brought together the main names of the extreme right in the United States.

In his speech, Bolsonaro once again voiced his disbelief at having been outvoted by an opponent in the popular vote. “Certainly, I am the most beloved ex in Brazil”, he said in a speech that was illustrated by images of him with supporters on motorcycles and in conversations in the Planalto ‘playpen’.

“If you look at the images, I had much more support in 2022 than in 2018. I don’t know why the numbers show the opposite”, questioned Bolsonaro again. In his speech of just over 20 minutes, the former president claimed to have an “exceptional” relationship with Trump and highlighted: “I was the last president in the world to recognize the results of the United States election”.

In addition to Bolsonaro and Trump himself, who ended the event with a speech lasting 1h45, the CPAC also had one of the main figures of the extreme right in the world linked to the former US president: the ideologue Steve Bannon.

Sentenced to four months in prison by American Justice for failing to cooperate with the investigation into the Capitol attacks, Bannon was one of the main motivators of the attempted coup in the US after Trump’s defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, which culminated in the invasion of the Capitol. He awaits the end of the process in freedom.

Criticism of Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil

After Bolsonaro’s defeat by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in last year’s election, Bannon spread lies, on social media and in interviews, about the unfounded suspicion of electronic voting machines in Brazil, where Bolsonarist militants also attempted a coup d’état by invading the buildings of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8.

Backstage at CPAC, Bannon criticized Bolsonaro’s attitude of leaving Brazil before Lula’s inauguration. “I strongly recommended that President Bolsonaro not leave Brazil,” the extremist told DW, returning to repeat unfounded arguments about the efficiency of electronic voting machines.

“My recommendation was that he [Bolsonaro] stay and fight with them. I don’t think Lula should take over [a presidência]”, he added, calling the current Brazilian president a “communist” and accusing him of having “involvement with the Chinese Communist Party”.

The alleged “communist threat”

Also on Saturday, a little before his father, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) participated in a debate at CPAC whose theme was “The Communist Threat in the Americas”. The close relationship between Eduardo and Bannon is publicly known. The ideologue of Trumpism even named the son of a former president leader of his far-right movement in South America.

The alleged communist threat was even one of the main mottos of the event, along with the discrediting of the ballot boxes. In several panels and speeches, summit participants were practically united in calling the current American president, the Democrat Joe Biden, a “communist”, “socialist”, “globalist” or even “Marxist”.

At a time when the far right sees itself sidelined from power on the continent, with the victory of social democratic leaders in countries such as Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil, the CPAC’s rhetoric turns against a common enemy: China .

In the final speech, Trump fired at the Democratic Party’s “China-loving politicians” and blamed the “Chinese virus” pandemic for not having the expected economic performance. At the end of his speech, Trump practically repeated what Bolsonaro had said hours before: “We were much better [nas eleições] in 2020 than in 2016”, in a repeated attack on the American electoral system.

international articulation

In recent years, events promoted by right-wing extremists have gained weight on the international stage. According to Denilde Holzhacker, professor of international relations at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM), summits such as the CPAC have a mobilization effect on the actors of the international extreme right.

“It’s something that has been done over the last few years to generate a capacity for support and articulation of different groups. It is a movement that has consolidated, expanded, and become a large coalition in international terms”, highlights Holzhacker, who lists as the main actors, in addition to Trump, Bannon and Bolsonaro, figures such as the Hungarian Viktor Orbán and the French Marine Le Pen.

The expert claims that the idea of ​​contesting the polls, which has been constant within the logic of the extreme right, is directly linked to the centralization of this ideological field around individual leaders – such as the former presidents of Brazil and the USA. “There will always be an anti-political and anti-democratic nature, because the movement understands that a logic of political action centered on the leadership is necessary, on the role of this leadership”, explains Holzhacker.

Author of Less Marx, More Mises: Liberalism and the New Right in Brazil and The Bolsonaro Paradox, political scientist Camila Rocha, from the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap), points out that the Bolsonaro family has built ‘deep ties’ with the extreme right and the so-called American alt-right. “It’s not by chance that he went to the United States, it was precisely because of these ties”, she says.

Rocha recalls the support that supremacist movements give to extreme right candidates, such as Bolsonaro and Trump, sustaining the rhetoric of violence against institutions and the rupture of the democratic order. “If we think about these groups, they are armed people, who are involved in armed activities and who are willing to act in a much more violent way, for example, to participate in attacks”, says the political scientist. “You have a sort of small militia made up of ordinary people,” she adds.