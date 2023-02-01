The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said this Wednesday, February 1, that the opening event of the Judiciary year at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), held in the rebuilt plenary after the depredation that occurred on January 8, shows that “democracy won”. “This physical reconstruction of the plenary of the Supreme Court and the holding of this session show the most important thing: the victory of democracy over terrorism and crimes against the democratic rule of law,” he told journalists at the end of the ceremony.

Dino assessed that the speeches made at the ceremony were “convergent, all saying that, on the one hand, it is necessary to hold accountable the people who committed these criminal acts and, on the other hand, to pacify the country”.