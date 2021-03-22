Event area The Ministry’s working group explains how public events can be organized after the corona pandemic has calmed down – live broadcast at 1 p.m.

Speakers at the event starting at 1 p.m., among others, HJK’s Aki Riihilahti and musician Paula Vesala will speak.

TeachingA working group set up by the Ministry of Culture and Culture will publish a presentation on how public events for culture and sports can be organized once the coronavirus epidemic has subsided.

The working group will publish its presentation on Monday at 1 p.m. It can be followed live on the Helsingin Sanomat website for a broadcast related to this story.

The chairman of the working group, the Secretary of State, will speak at the event Tuomo Puumala, CEO of the Helsinki Football Club Aki Riihilahti , Director of the Event Industry Association Maria Sahlstedt and musician Paula Vesala.

The task force was set up in October to compile good practices for the event industry during the pandemic period. Its task was to draw up general safety-promoting principles, which were completed in December 2020. The working group has continued to work on the so-called exit plan.