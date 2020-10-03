Event area The event industry wants the same attention in the crisis as the industry: “No embassy has arrived anywhere”

Kati Kuusisto and Maria Sahlstedt, the new interest group in the event industry, want decision-makers, citizens and the players in the event industry to realize how important the industry is.

For events has flowed more money than ever in the past decade. Slush, the arena gigs of Finnish artists and the e-sports event Assembly serve as examples of success stories.

The combined turnover of companies in the sector almost doubled in 2012–2019. About a hundred new companies have come in a year, and the number of permanent employees has increased by about 5,000. Profitability has also clearly improved.

However, this was not yet known before this summer. We needed someone to bring the industry together.

Kati Kuusisto got an idea of ​​an event industry interest group a few years ago. There are others in other areas as well. For example, the interests of the tourism and restaurant industry are driven by Mara.

However, just no one was interested in the idea.

“No one thought this would be a bad idea, but the time was not ripe,” says Kuusisto, who works as the CEO of his own company. The company is developing a digital service for the event industry.

Did the companies in the industry do too well? Maybe even more, but according to Kuusisto, lobbying is also a concept unknown in the industry.

“There is a strong culture of survival and self-making in this industry. Not only has it gone really well, but there has also been such a ‘no tartte help’ spirit. ”

In the spring, the idea came to life again when the organization of events was virtually banned.

Kati Kuusisto, Director of Administration and Advocacy at the Event Industry Association, says that the industry’s turnover is about 2.35 billion euros a year. “It says that this is not just the fuss of some eager people. But this is a significant business, for us and elsewhere. ”­

20 years Kuusisto, who worked in the field, began to receive contacts in April that professional event organizers should join together.

It was proposed to establish a new limited company, but Kuusisto thought it was worthwhile to establish a registered association.

After rounds of calls and letters, 60 representatives of event companies gathered for a joint video call. The need for the interest group was obvious, so Kuusisto started the arrangements.

Another veteran of the event industry joined the work, Maria Sahlstedt. In June, the Event Industry Association was founded, led by Kuusisto and Sahlstedt. The Chairman of the Board is the Mayor of Lahti Pekka Timonen.

“We thought that there is nothing else to do with clay or clay,” says Kuusisto.

It’s about is practically about creating a completely new industry, Kuusisto says.

In his career, Kuusisto has, among other things, produced corporate events for Nokia, Finlandia Vodka and Coca-Cola, and was responsible for the productions of Slush and Lux ​​Helsinki.

Sahlstedt also has extensive experience in event production and management roles.

Their most important task is to “identify and recognize” the field of events.

“The current need is to become visible and understood and to find a place in society,” says Kuusisto.

Kuusiston according to even companies in the industry do not always understand who others are in the same industry.

For example, a company that makes event structures may not have noticed that hockey matches could also be their customers.

“There’s no birth in business. When we bring the industry together and understandable, business and sales opportunities increase, ”says Kuusisto.

Common to all events are audiences and participants. During a pandemic, the importance has been emphasized. How are audience seats organized? How many people can be admitted?

Maria Sahlstedt­

Spruce and Sahlstedt want to spread the message that it is safe to organize professional events, as professionals know how to make the necessary arrangements. Concerns about banning all gatherings have begun to rise again.

“Prohibit those free gatherings or give them some instructions. And care is taken to maintain that professional, job-creating organization, ”says Kuusisto.

During the summer and spring, the new organization has had, among other things organize a demonstration and lobby decision makers. The organization was handed over by the Minister of Economic Affairs in early September To Mika Lintilä (center) its own proposal for a business support model in the sector.

Lintilä said on Tuesday, September 29th at the press conferencethat the government begin preparations to expand corporate cost support. According to him, the new support is better targeted at event organizers, for example.

Word the event industry is new. A quick Google search shows that it has been widely used in Finland only this year.

Why was it chosen in the name of the organization?

Kuusisto and Sahlstedt acknowledge that the events do not fit the traditional definition of industry. The point is that they want to bring the event industry into the same discussion with the industry.

“This sector has now been closed for six months. No ministerial embassy has arrived anywhere on this issue, ”Kuusisto says, referring to the ministers’ visits to Kaipola and Naantali, for example.

“I don’t want to confront whose jobs are valuable. Everyone’s jobs are valuable, but I think it describes how this thing will be seen and understood. ”

Women think the word describes the industry well. Sahlstedt finds a suitable parable.

“Our primary product is an encounter that professionals refine to grow in value.”

With a new one the organization is working on, for example, reforming its industry classification. The goal is that in the future, companies could register directly as companies in the event industry. Until now, the sector has had to be marked as entertainment or sports, for example.

“We learn at the same time, but we should also get things done quickly. And the lines should also be straightened within the industry, ”says Sahlstedt.

If some companies in the industry initially doubted and hesitated, they will still be found. In addition to central organizations, the event industry now has about 140 company members, but according to a study by the University of Turku, there are 3,200 companies in the sector. About 30 percent of them are self-employed.