from Ilaria Prandoni *

A study confirms that even those forced to work at night would do better to organize their diet as much as possible only during the day

People employed in a profession that also includes night shifts should become accustomed to eating only during the day to reduce the likelihood of developing anxiety and depression. This is indicated by the study Daytime eating prevents mood vulnerability in night work published in the journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) conducted by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

I study The authors of the research involved 19 healthy adults, male and female, randomly assigning them to two experimental groups. For both, dietphysical activity, posture, duration of the sleep, lighting conditions were the same. The only difference was in the times when meals were eaten: subjects in one group were allowed to eat both day and night, while the others were allowed to eat only during the day. Night work was simulated in the laboratory. It is a very complex operation that we can simplify in the following way: the biological clock of the study participants has been deceived causing a forced desynchronization of the circadian rhythm (imbalance between the sleep-wake / fasting-nutrition cycle and the external light-cycle. dark) for 4 days of 28 waking hours in dim light.

What was observed In the group of people who ate meals even during the night, an increase of 16.1% in anxiety and 26.2% in depression compared to the initial conditions was found. However, these changes did not occur in those who only ate during the day. Not only that: the greater the degree of induced phase shift of the biological clock, the greater the level of anxiety and depression. It was already known that the risk of developing psychiatric diseases is higher in night workers. This research confirms that the modification of behaviors, including not eating at night, significantly improves the quality of life and the risk of developing anxiety and depression confirms Luigi Ferini Strambi, professor of neurology and head physician of the Sleep Medicine Center of 'Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. Furthermore, we know that desynchronization of the circadian rhythm is unavoidable for night workers. However, there are studies, like this one, that propose solutions to limit the problems caused by the "disturbance" of the biological clock, including avoiding eating at night, trying to keep stable times for meals and sleep as much as possible. and follow a healthy diet.

Mood disturbances The authors, in discussing the trial, point out that some research has shown that high blood sugar can increase the risk of depression. I confirm this observation continues the expert not only, it was also seen that a “bad diet” (eg rich in simple sugars, saturated fats and low in fiber ed) can compromise the quality of sleep. Conversely, truly following the Mediterranean diet is associated with a lower incidence of anxiety and depression. The results of our study points out Frank AJL Scheer, PhD, Director of the Medical Chronobiology Program in the Brigham’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders are important not only for improving the health of night workers but also for those subject to frequent business travel (jet lag ) or for all those who suffer from circadian rhythm disorders.

Future investigations will have to verify the results of the experiment in a real context. In the meantime, it can certainly make sense to already adopt some good rules that can improve the quality of our night's rest. Among which, it is certainly important to always respect the sleep-wake rhythm suggests Ferini Strambi. At least an hour before going to sleep, turn off the "centers of wakefulness", so avoid, for example, consuming "heavy foods", including meat, wine and postpone any quarrels and discussions that increase heart rate. Finally, concludes the expert: "it is essential to avoid exposing yourself to very strong lights before going to bed to allow our body a greater release of melatonin (a hormone that plays an essential function in the physiology of sleep ed.). *nutritionist