Matteo Giuseppe Bortone is yet another victim of the weekend: he was 29 years old.

An evening with friends ends in tragedy on the roads of the province of Lecce, where a young man lost his life in a dramatic accident that occurred during the night between Sunday and Monday. The victim is Matthew Joseph Bortone29 years old, resident in Melissano, a small town in the Lecce area. The young man was returning home after spending Sunday evening in Gallipoli with some peers.

Fatal accident in Salento: Matteo Giuseppe Bortone was 29 years old

The accident occurred on the Strada Statale 274, near Taviano, around 3 in the morning. Matteo Bortone was driving his Mini Cooper when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle. The car overturned, ending up against the guardrail.

Immediately, some passing motorists stopped to provide assistance, while 118 was alerted. However, despite the rapid intervention of the paramedics, there was nothing that could be done for the 29-year-old: the injuries sustained were too serious and the young man died instantly.

The police are investigating to clarify the dynamics of the accident. At the moment, no hypothesis is excluded: high speed, a sudden maneuver or illness could be among the causes of the fatal overturning.

Matteo Giuseppe Bortone was well known in his community, and the news of his loss has thrown friends and family into despair. Melissanohis hometown, now gathers around the young man’s family, struck by such a sudden and painful loss.

The theme of the returns to the fore road safety. Many young drivers tend to underestimate the dangers of the road, often exceeding the speed limit. The search for adrenaline and a poor perception of risk can lead to dangerous behavior, especially when driving at night or on roads with little traffic. This episode represents another sad page in the chronicle of road accidents that, unfortunately, continue to bloody the streets of Puglia.