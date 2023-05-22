













To such a degree that Ibai admits that he does not have much left. That is what he revealed in a transmission on Twitch this content generator.

There he commented that he has spent ‘up to four times more money’ than the previous edition, which was in June 2022.

For some it is something that could be expected and all because of the artists who attend. The fact is that some of those who will be there on July 1 are not even getting paid. Yes, actually they support Ibai Llanos without charging anything.

When talking about the Year 3 Soiree this creative said ‘what has happened is that now there are many important artists, top people, who have said ‘no Ibai, I go for free’, because they know that I don’t have a hard **** anymore’.

Ibai confessed about the Year 3 Soiree ‘I’ve spent everything already. I don’t have a fucking guy. I don’t know what to do really’. That’s just to give you an idea of ​​how much can be spent with an event of such magnitude.

Ibai Llanos also stood out ‘I would like… I am looking for a way in which, when x artist is acting, imagine Ozuna, well, someone surprises in’. So he has prepared something special.

Some fans point out that Ibai, in order to avoid putting his own pocket into Year 3 Revelry and other events, should get sponsors.

There is no shortage of companies that are eager to have more promotion through such a transmission.

At least the participating artists do so because they want and are eager to participate in the event. So very good things can be expected from the edition that corresponds to this year.

This is not the first time that Ibai Llanos has talked about what it costs to make this presentation. In 2022 he commented on that year’s edition ‘events are held to cover expenses, you can win something, but the main thing is that you don’t lose money, but here it hasn’t been possible’.

It seems that more than a hundred people participate in its realization, covering many activities. All that logistics involves expenses and must come from somewhere.

