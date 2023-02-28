Ibai is the famous streamer Vasco who won the award for best Spanish-speaking gaming content creator. On this occasion, he will celebrate the Evening of the Year III, after the success of the past couple of years. Their event consists of facing renowned Spanish-speaking streamers in boxing duels, the previous year Latino collaborators were added. For this 2023 he already confirmed the participants.

The Evening of the Year III of Ibai Llanos will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Tickets will be available in April and will cost 30 euros. However, there will also be special tickets with greater visibility that will cost 100 euros.

The announced fights are the following:

Papi Gavi against Ampeter —Papi Gavi has the support of 65 percent of viewers.

Samy Rivers vs. Marina Rivers —Rivers México is the favorite to win the match, with 72 percent fan confidence.

Amouranth vs. Mayichi—Mayichi is the favorite, with 64 percent fan support.

Coscu against German Garmendia

Fernanfloo vs. Luzu

Viruzz vs. Shelao

The Evening of Year II had a red carpet full of music and an atmosphere worthy of a great event for public figures. However, those details, regarding installment III, are yet to be announced. However, taking into account the previous show, we can expect a spectacular night.

Ibai Llanos continues on a path full of panoramic vision towards the success and expansion of video game streamers, each time he refreshes with more ideas that help the field. Without a doubt, his work is one of the biggest supports in the industry.

Can Ibai Llanos’s Evening III be seen on Twitch?

The time of the event is not yet announced, but taking into account past installments, it is sure that it can be done. follow through the streamer’s channel on Twitch.

It is worth mentioning that last year it reached the 3.3 million audience, this year Ibai hopes to exceed the mark.

