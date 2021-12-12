The evening lockdown will be extended for at least another three weeks. This means that catering, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close at 5 p.m. during the upcoming holidays.











That is the outcome of the so-called Catshuisberaad, where the most important ministers involved in corona policy come together. According to those involved, the high number of infections does not allow relaxation. The current corona measures are due to expire next weekend, but it has been agreed that they will be extended at least until the weekend of January 8.

Not all decisions have been finalized yet. For example, the cabinet is still debating whether to start the Christmas holidays earlier. Earlier, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) recommended that it take effect a week earlier to prevent the number of infections. There are also doubts about a relaxation of the visitors’ arrangement for the Christmas season. The urgent advice is now to receive no more than four guests at home. If that rule is relaxed, everyone will be urged on Tuesday at the planned press conference to first do a self-test before you go out and stay at home in case of contamination.

On Monday, consultations will take place with the mayors about, among other things, enforcement of the rules. The full cabinet will make the final decision on Tuesday afternoon.



The experts of the OMT had previously indicated that it is not wise to relax the measures now. “The number of daily infections is still high,” said a source within the OMT. And we are afraid that the number of corona cases will rise again in the coming weeks due to the much more contagious new omikron variant.

On Sunday, RIVM reported 16,671 new positive corona test results. That number has fallen slightly in the past week, but about 48 corona patients are still added to the intensive care units of hospitals every day. There are now a total of about 642 people with corona.

Billions

The extension of the evening lockdown may also have consequences for the support package that the cabinet has drawn up for the companies affected by the lockdown. That package expires on January 1. Until now, the cabinet has extended the support each time, but it has not yet been decided whether this will also happen automatically. Recently, the cabinet warned that it could not continue in the same way with the multi-billion-dollar schemes.

At the Catshuis there was an extra large amount of police today, just like at the building of the House of Representatives and at the Media Park in Hilversum. According to a police spokesperson, social media platforms had been called out to disrupt public order. Finally, the police ended a demonstration of so-called Defend groups in IJmuiden this afternoon. The riot police intervened after the mayor of the city issued an emergency order, fearing a disturbance of public order.



