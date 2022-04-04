AA 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a minibus on an evening jaunt near Saarlouis on Sunday. A 14-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat, the police in Saarlouis said on Monday. The police had steered and checked the minibus from the A620 with a patrol car after a witness had pointed it out. It turned out that the young people borrowed the minibus from a child and youth welfare facility in the municipality of Wadgassen, where they currently live. It was initially unclear how they got the vehicle keys.

According to the police, the two had initially headed for a fast-food restaurant. In Bous near Saarbrücken, the 15-year-old then drove in a one-way street against the prescribed direction of travel, so that a driver had to swerve. This notified the police. After the joyride, the police officers pointed out the dangers and the possible consequences of their “reckless actions” to the young people. They were then handed over to the care of a person responsible for the facility – preliminary investigations have been initiated.