Due to the too “generous” size of the male’s penis evening batwell 7 times that of the vaginal opening of femalesL’Eptesicus serotinus had to find a creative solution regarding sexual reproduction; given the great difficulty of being able to operate normally, the evening bat has demonstrated that mating can also occur by contactusing their apparatus on par with an arm.

Looking at a bat at night, you may not realize that it hides some intimidating genitalia, in fact these fluffy mammals are Eurasian bats quite large, about the size of a lemon, and under that fur the males pack a weapon too large to function as it should.

“By chance, we observed that these bats have disproportionately long penises, and we always wondered ‘how does this work?’”

he said in a declaration one of the main authors, Nicolas Phasel of the University of Lausanne, who added:

“We thought maybe it’s like in the dog, where the penis swells after penetration so they’re stuck together, or alternatively maybe they just can’t get it in, but this type of copulation hasn’t been reported in mammals until now. .”.

Typically considered an indispensable organ in mammals, it would seem that the species was doomed to failure given the unsuitable conformation of the reproductive system of the male specimens of the serotine bat, and although it has a heart-shaped tip, the whole thing was not so romantic if not had been so disproportionate.

How was this peculiarity of the evening bat discovered?

If you’re wondering how such precise measurements of a bat’s reproductive system are obtained, the species has the convenient quirk of having an erection while under anesthesiaa characteristic shared by several vesper bats, and although it is inconvenient for the anesthesiologist, it is very convenient for research, and the study published in Current Biologyexplains the details.

Despite the inadequate puzzle pieces of their genitalia, serotine bats persist, so how do they create baby bats without the kind of penetration that typically characterizes mammalian sexual reproduction? Mating is a behavior we know little about in many bat species, but researchers were able to obtain footage of serotine bat mating with some cameras positioned appropriately.

The resulting footage captured 97 mating events that occurred in a bat rehabilitation center in Ukraine and in the attic of a church in the Netherlands. Looking back it was revealed that stroking does not engage in penetrative sex, fortunately for the females, and that instead the males brandished their erect apparatus somewhat like an arm to lead the way so they could make better contact with the vulva .

Female serotine bats have membranes on their tails that they can use as a form of protection against unwanted male attention, and it is possible that the enormous size of the penis may have been an adaptation for males to overcome this barrier, forcibly pushing it away with their huge erections.

Once in position, the couples remained motionless a hug that could last from 53 minutes to 12.7 hoursand thinking about it, it must be admitted, the evening bat doesn’t do things by halves.

The researchers noted that the females’ abdomens appeared wet after extended hugs, indicating that sperm may have been exchanged, however more research is needed to confirm whether this is indeed the source of the wetness, but fortunately, researchers are already creating the perfect instrument for an evening bat show.

“We’re trying to develop a bat porn box, which will be like an aquarium with cameras everywhere”

Phasel said.

