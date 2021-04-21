This afternoon, starting at 6:00 p.m., the Real Murcia Board of Directors will begin to lay the foundations for the next 2020-21 season. At the board meeting convened by Francisco Tornel, various economic and sporting issues will be put on the table. The first: looking for the necessary financing to finish the season, a figure that is around 400,000 euros. “I have no doubt that we are going to get them, there are several formulas, I am not concerned”, assures the Murcian notary.

In addition, the future of Loreto and the election of a new sports director will be issues to be discussed. Although the entity has contacted some of the candidates, the ‘casting’ to choose Algar’s replacement has not yet begun, a process that will pick up speed next week. In addition, sparks can fly at the evening meeting after some recent comments by the president himself in which he assured that, if it were for him, he would not have chosen Algar for the position of sports director, a statement that has hurt the part of the board who bet heavily on the Madrilenian.

Annoyed with Pepe Luna



The directive grana does not understand the statements of Pepe Luna, Imperial’s coach, who blamed the defeat against Cartagena B on the lack of concentration caused by the “difficult economic circumstances that the club is experiencing”, and that his players and his team The coaching staff would like “to have their fees up to date so they can be focused on this,” he said.

Players and technicians have between two and three payrolls pending, depending on the case, although the club assures that many live in club flats and have taken care of their maintenance.