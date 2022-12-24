Pieters crashed in Spain a year ago during a training ride. The former Dutch and European champion (road) and three-time world champion (track) suffered a serious brain injury and was in a coma for four months. The 31-year-old daughter of former track coach Peter Pieters is now following a costly rehabilitation process.

The auction raised money to contribute to this. A racing bike from Tom Dumoulin raised 6000 euros. Cyclists such as Mathieu van der Poel, Fabio Jakobsen, Ellen van Dijk and Marianne Vos also supplied shirts, while PSV and Feyenoord had VIP tickets auctioned.

Pieters is still unable to speak a year after the accident, but he can walk a few bits again.





