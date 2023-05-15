From the hotel in Campogalliano, in the province of Modena, he left around 9 in a Soudal-Quick Step car, without speaking. Remco Evenepoel thus left the Giro d’Italia on the first of the two rest days of the pink race, after the team had communicated his positivity to Covid at 10.33 pm on Sunday evening. A sensational news, given that the 23-year-old Belgian world champion was in the pink jersey and had marked this first part of the Giro with 2 stage wins, in the two time trials: the inaugural one in Abruzzo, on the Costa dei Trabocchi, and Sunday’s one in Cesena . Among other things, it is the first time in this century that a pink jersey in charge is forced to leave the Giro d’Italia.

Without the phenomenon

—

This morning the team specified that yesterday Remco had been tested twice, like all his teammates, which resulted negative. The controls, for the rest of the group, were repeated this morning and always resulted negative. Evenepoel is returning to Belgium by car, together with one of the mechanics and his trusted masseur David Geeroms: too early now to think about how his season will continue, at the same time his participation in the Tour (it starts on July 1st) can be consider unlikely. Without Evenepoel (sixth case of Covid positivity among the riders since the start of the race, Filippo Ganna was also among the retirees for this reason), the Giro will restart on Tuesday with the tenth stage: 196 km from Scandiano to Viareggio. In the general standings, Geraint Thomas is ahead of everyone: the 36-year-old Welshman from Ineos-Grenadiers is 2 seconds ahead of the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and 5″ over his teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart. Never, after nine stages , there had been such a small gap between the top three. First Italian Damiano Caruso, 7th at 1’28”.