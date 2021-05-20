Remco Evenepoel was one of the big victims in the sterrato stage of the Giro d’Italia on the eleventh day on the way to Montalcino. The Belgian gave up 2:08 with Egan Bernal at the finish line and is now seventh in the standings, 2:22 behind the Colombian, who keeps the pink jersey

In statements released by the Deceuninck Quick-Step Evenepoel took stock of the day and explained the reasons why he was at the tail of the group in the second and third stages of sterrato before losing contact with the group. “Unfortunately I lost two minutes. It has not been the best day for me. I suffered a lot in the second and in the third, when they started to accelerate, I felt that my legs were empty. That is why he was in the last position and could not follow them. It’s the way my body reacted after eleven days of competition after not competing for a long time “

Evenepoel also wanted to thank the team for helping him lose as little time as possible and especially highlighted the work of Joao Almeida, who was criticized for being slow to come down to help Evenepoel when he was staying. “I want to thank the team and Joao Almeida for the work they have done for me today, from start to finish. It has not been a good result for me, but I am still seventh on my first big lap and I remain confident, there is still a long way to go to Milan “

However, the defeat in the sterrato can be even more motivating if possible for Evenepoel, who on his social networks shared a photo of the Deceuninck Quick-Step in which they appear Almeida and him during the stage trying to cut time with his rivals with the message. “This is not over yet.” Word of Remco Evenepoel, who wants to continue dreaming on his first big lap of getting to the top of the podium in Milan.