Like in those western outlaw movies where a gunslinger is left alone before a whole battalion of bounty hunters and yells ‘come out of your hiding places, you’re surrounded’, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal) single-handedly controlled the three tenors of the Jumbo, Roglic, Vigegaard and Kuss -new leader of the Vuelta- on the climb to Xorret de Catí. The Belgian, without companions at the decisive moment of the stage, took advantage of a mistaken attack by the American to turn the tactical tortilla around and turn into borage water his notorious numerical inferiority in the port that gave access to the finish line, a wall of four kilometres. He only needed to win the stage, but on the finish line Roglic was faster.

The Belgian assured that “I thought there was a group ahead, I felt stupid. I wanted to be in front of the group in the end. It was no surprise that Roglic beat me in the sprint because he is faster, but I think he could have won this stage. It was disappointing and I lost a few seconds with Primoz.”

Jumbo played his three against one badly, because Kuss opened a few meters and Evenepoel immediately realized that if he left him a few meters ahead, he would stop any attempt by the two really dangerous rivals, the Slovenian and the Dane. The Belgian champion acted with a coldness opposite to his character, always fiery of him. One who does not attack five times if he can attack six, yesterday dressed in the draftsman’s suit. He made a display of tacticalism that neither Helenio Herrera did at Inter Milan in the 1960s. By the time Kuss realized the maneuver, it was too late. Evenepoel pulled out the meter and caught him when all danger had passed. The Dutch scored the stage and took the red jersey, but they did not take advantage of their main rival.

Mas and Ayuso, in the fight



It is not easy to decipher the former world champion for his rivals. The same thing mounts a combat clearing to gain three seconds in a bonus as he leaves a four-minute break with dangerous people like Kuss himself or Lenny Martínez (Groupama), who yesterday left the red jersey in Xorret de Catí. The man from Cannes and his youth team deserve applause for his performance in this Tour. When Gesink tightened the rope at the penultimate port, La Carrasqueta, the Groupama row looked like a race for the Lehendakari Txapelketa. Six of its eight members, Martínez (20 years old), Askey (21), Davy (25), Germaini (21), Grégoire (20) and Watson (21) compete for the best youngster classification.

Evenepoel controlled the climb without problems and today he has a new test at Cruz de Caravaca. “It is special to have the leader and with Jonas Vingegaard and of course Sepp Kuss we will decide the plan. We always look for the best for the team. I am especially happy to have recovered well from my fall. Now we have three options to try to win the Vuelta” said Roglic. The new leader added that “I suffered until I reached the top, but it was incredible to see Primoz win the stage and then, when I crossed the finish line, when I realized that I had the red one, it was great”.

maximum equality



The equality in the general is absolute, except with Kuss, who maintains the income of the breakaway from Javalambre. In the classification of the strong men of the race, Evenepoel is the leader with seven seconds over Roglic, eleven with Vingegaard and Mas (Movistar) and 21 with Ayuso (UAE). The one from Jávea suffered to get hooked on the group of favorites but he fought well and finished third at the finish line. «It has been a very hard day, halfway through the stage I had a pretty bad time. It cost me the end, I’m very happy to have saved the day. We have seen that Roglic is one of the best », he said after the stage.

The Spaniard, on the contrary, gave the image of riding without problems in the lead. La Vuelta is his race and he aspires to repeat last season’s podium. Another who is at a high level is Mikel Landa (Bahrain), in his case unexpectedly. After having his ups and downs with his team, once it became known that he had signed for Soudal, the player from Alava seemed to go to the Vuelta against his wishes, but the fact is that he is fifth overall and yesterday he was eleventh in the stage, just 41 seconds behind the best.

La Vuelta closes at the top of the Cruz de Caravaca -a ‘second’ with steps- its first block before the rest day, prior to the Valladolid time trial on Tuesday.