by our correspondents L. Gialanella – C. Scognamiglio – Cesena

Remco Evenepoel has to say goodbye to the 2023 Giro d’Italia for a positive Covid swab on the day he had flown in the Savignano sul Rubicone-Cesena time trial, covered at a speed of 50.724 km/h, in the rain. Here are the reasons.

the rules — The Covid era is over and the WHO (the World Health Organization) in early May, a few days before the start of the pink race, had declared the coronavirus pandemic that had caused seven million deaths worldwide to be over. Downgraded to an epidemic, without the need for further measures for the citizen: apart from the emergency room and residences for the elderly, where masks are still mandatory. Also in cycling, the world federation canceled all the protocols introduced in 2020 when, in full emergency, cycling was among the first major sports to resume activity in August. The antigenic tests had been introduced as a preview right from the Giro 2020 for immediate screening on the caravan and flanked by the PCR molecular ones in case of doubt or positivity. The pink race had paved the way. Teams, organizers and runners united in 2020, 2021 and 2022 in a gigantic effort to ensure safety. Coaches, flagships and hotel rooms sanitized by specialized structures.

the situation — But now it was just a memory, the UCI had canceled any testing obligation and even the masks disappeared from racing. There is no longer even the quarantine in case of positivity. Yet teams continued to carry out antigen tests for their own safety. Tests that they manage in full autonomy, released from the obligation to communicate the results both to the UCI and to the organizers. They do it themselves and they don’t have to answer to anyone. Antigenic checks, those that give the result in a few minutes. It is one of these that takes Evenepoel away from the pink race. The Giro thanked him in a tweet and gave him an appointment for 2024.