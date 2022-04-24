Remco Evenepoel he conquered the first Monument of his career after winning the Liège-Bastogne-Liège. In a Belgian hat-trick, joined by Hermans and Van Aert on the podium, the Quick Step rider was the first local rider to win the event since Gilbert in 2011.

Sensation. “It’s amazing, truly amazing! Liela-Bastogne-Liège is one of the races that I dreamed of winning and doing it in my first participation makes me feel very proud and happy. I want to thank everyone: my team and teammates, my family and my friends. They always believed in me, even when I had difficult days, and that’s why winning feels even more special.”

Moment. “I think today was my best day on the bike! I woke up with a good feeling, knowing that this could be my day. The race was tough, but I had a great team around me and I rode without stress the whole time, and all these elements helped me go into the last hour of the race as fresh as possible. It also helped that I know these roads very well since my youth, I knew where to go on the climbs, and also that on the descent of Roche-aux-Faucons you can go full speed, which I did. It wasn’t easy with the headwind after the climb, but I kept pushing and did my best.”

Team. “We show the Wolfpack mentality, ride like the amazing team that we are and continue to believe in ourselves. We didn’t have a great spring, but we still won a lot of races and gave our best every time, despite facing bad luck and not-so-good times. Having my family at the finish line and celebrating with them makes this a perfect day that I will always remember.”