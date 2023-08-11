Friday, August 11, 2023, 6:20 p.m.
The Belgian Remco Evenepoel was proclaimed time trial world champion, this Friday in Stirling, within the framework of the Cycling World Cups that are being held in Scotland.
In a 47.8 km course, the Flemish prodigy, world champion in the online race in 2022, prevailed at the foot of the medieval castle of Stirling, with a 12-second advantage over the Italian Filippo Ganna and with a 48-second margin over the young British Joshua Tarling, silver and bronze respectively.
#Evenepoel #hangs #gold #World #Time #Trial
Leave a Reply