It was achieved, yes, by the phenomenon Evenepoel, in love with the San Sebastián Clásica, his first prestigious victory in 2019, and who has already won three times, equaling Marino Lejarreta, the only cyclist who had achieved it, and with whom He was chatting at the exit already thinking of repeating, and that he imposed the txapela with the San Sebastián bay behind. He also did it destroying the race with a dry attack in the same place as last year, in the last meters of the ascent to Erlaitz. With one difference: in 2022, the demanding ascent between Irún and Oiartzun was 40 kilometers from the finish line; this time at 70, which is not a trivial matter. Of course, the smartest were warned. Trying to recover from the whiplash, Pello Bilbao and Vlasov came out after him. Between the three of them they wrote the film for the stage.

If the San Sebastián City Council charged a fee for the breeze that circulates through the city, which softens the temperature of a summer day, which relieves the Sunday-dressed guests at the bodorrio held in Santa María and protects the thousands of tourists who they turn the Boulevard into a tower of Babel, all of them would gladly pay for it. And the cyclists, who plunge very early into the long journey through inland Gipuzkoa first, after passing the Orio marinera, the Azpeitia ignaciana, the Tolosa carnavalera, the industrious Hernani, or the Oiartzun that recovers among its meadows the cromlechs of the Magdalenian.

It is not the same to ascend the Kale Nagusia –biggest– of Andoain under the merciless heat wave, than to do it pushed by the soft and fresh wind, which later gives goosebumps when descending the gloomy Kale Txikia –small–. The effort is similar, but the feeling is very different for the five brave men who dare with the whole race ahead of them, and for the peloton led by Soudal de Evenepoel, who were already thinking of Erlaitz.

Remco Evenepoel and Pello Bilbao fight in the sprint at the finish line of the San Sebastián Clásica, with the Belgian world champion winning against the Basque rider. Juan Herrero (EFE)

But the breeze of the first few hours turns into something else as time and kilometers go by, and you no longer want to get your bare feet wet on the shore of La Concha, because the clouds close in, rain threatens and the wind is no longer breeze as Bardet ascends Erlaitz while trying to distance the sticky Van Hooydonck. They are the only ones who resist in front when Evenepoel begins his show, which is joined by Vlasov and Pello Bilbao. Nobody else after the last pull 150 meters from the top, none on the descent, while seconds fell on the peloton. There are five in front again, but now there is a lot of girl in the lead, while Carlos Rodríguez and Juan Ayuso are faltering in the group, the Spanish promises with a lot of filming in their legs.

Bardet and Van Hoydoonck begin to fall behind, exhausted, in Mendizorrotz, when the Frenchman Félix Gall moves behind, joined by Mikel Landa, an effort in vain because the leading trio does not give in for a second and is already looking for the ascent to Murgil Tontorra and the rapid descent to the Boulevard. Evenepoel calculates, he knows that it will be difficult to distance his companions in flight on the extremely hard ramps that lead to Monte Igeldo. Pello seems to falter at times, but he only regulates his strength, takes a breather and leaves a wheel away with Vlasov, who splashes water on his legs, a sign of cramps. He sees Bilbao, who accelerates 200 meters from the top; also Remco, smart as famine. The Russian gives in. And the Evenepoel game begins. The dance becomes a pass de deux between Basque and Belgian. As if they were going down the Igeldo funicular, in a straight line. “I think Pello was more tired, but I didn’t attack going up”, says the world champion amused. “I knew that the sprint was a risk, but also a nice way to win, different from other years.” Both secured a sufficient difference to dispute the finish on the Boulevard. Both are fast, they know how to handle themselves, but it is Remco who takes over from Marino Lejarreta while the fans suffer cheering for Pello Bilbao, who is one step away. At least Martina, his girl, is waiting for him at the finish line with a smile, so he smiles too. Even Marino, who shares Olympus in the Classic with Evenepoel, outlines a gesture of joy: “That a cyclist of his class equals you is a satisfaction.”

Classification of the Clásica de San Sebastián:

Position runners Equipment Time 1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) Soudal Quick Step 5h.30m.59s 2 bilbao hair Bahrain Victorious mt 3 Alexander Vlasov (Russia) Bora-Hansgrohe at 28s 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Education First at 2m.50s 5 Jon Izagirre cofidis at 2m.57s 6 Tom Skujins (Latvia) Lidl-Trek at 3m.02s 7 Alex Aranburu Movistar at 3m.02s 8 Rui Costa (Portugal) Intermarché Circus Wanty at 3m.02s 9 Andrea Bagioli (Italy) Soudal Quick Step at 3m.02s 10 Tiesj Benoot (Belgium) Jumbo Visma at 3m.02s

