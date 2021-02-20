Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) has taken an important step in his recovery process by going back to cycling on the road, once you received permission from the doctors treating you from the serious injury suffered, pelvis fracture, last August in Il Lombardía. The pearl of Belgian cycling, winner of the Clásica San Sebastián in 2019, showed his joy through social networks after a training session that lasted around 90 minutes.

“I was finally able to ride my bike outdoors. I did a little roller training this morning. Now It was time to go out and I am very excited. It has not been a long training, an hour and a half, but I have to take advantage of every second. I hope everything goes well and that I can train outside every day. Thank you for your support, “said the young man from Deceuninck-Quick Step.

The team doctor Phil Jansen showed his optimism, but also the wisdom of being patient. “Now we are happy that Remco can resume training and start the season, but we will have to proceed with caution. It will be a long way before it is on the starting line of a race, but it will be fine, now it is going in the right direction. “.