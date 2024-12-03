Remco Evenepoel, current world time trial champion, has suffered a spectacular accident while training on the roads of Belgium, specifically in Kerkplein. The 24-year-old Belgian cyclist was hospitalized in Anderlecht after colliding with the door of a stationary postal vehicle.

Evenepoel lay on the ground for a long time, with a “pale” face and “shrunken body” according to witnesses reported by local media, until the ambulance arrived. The incident occurred after the postman suddenly opened the door, without realizing that the cyclist was going in the same direction.

“The door of the mail truck was completely askew. His bicycle was also completely broken, they folded it like a wheelchair. The emergency services gave him a Coca-Cola. His wife Oumi was here almost at the same time as the emergency services,” he explained to Nieuwsblad one of the people who was at the scene of the accident.

“We are still on the way, but we don’t know much anymore. He was transferred to the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht under the supervision of a team. He already sent us a message, so we hope everything is okay. As I heard, he fell when he collided with the open door of a Bpost car,” the cyclist’s father, Patrick Evenepoel, explained to the same Belgian media.

Evenepeol, who in recent years has suffered two major accidents with serious injuries, came from Lenniksestraat and after the end of the cycling season was training to prepare for the following year. The accident, still awaiting the medical report, represents a setback in his preparation for the next season.